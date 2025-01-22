PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, stated in Strasbourg that significant work lies ahead regarding both the Bulgarian and European budgets, as well as the multiannual financial frameworks. Speaking to journalists on January 21, he emphasised the urgency of addressing competitiveness, stability, and the sustainability of public finances and policies, stressing that these issues cannot be postponed.

Zhelyazkov noted that ensuring both Europe and Bulgaria are competitive and secure is important.

"The primary goal of Bulgarian policy in the coming months will be to protect a budget that guarantees stable public finances, enabling the implementation of all policies. This includes the process of absorbing funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and accelerating its projects, ensuring energy security and connectivity," he said.

He pointed out that all social measures depend on stable public finances, while energy security and connectivity are crucial for businesses.

"It is very important for us that the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy is guaranteed through legislative solutions and will be reflected in the upcoming legislative and governance programme," Zhelyazkov said. "Within a month we will have both a bill for the state budget and such a programme. If we get the confidence, we will try within this year to convince our European partners of Bulgaria's ability to manage its public finances well and to be not a problem but an asset for the Eurozone," he added.

He emphasized the importance for the Bulgarian government making early visits to European institutions to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to Bulgaria's European future, noting that "acceptance into Schengen is a symbol for us."

European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, affirmed that stability is what Bulgarian citizens need and expressed confidence that it will be achieved with this government and public confidence will be restored.

Regarding Schengen, Metsola acknowledged the significant efforts required for reforms but said they pay off. After years of work, Bulgaria is finally part of the Schengen family, and she highlighted the importance of the euro as a government priority, with Bulgaria being in the final stages of joining.

