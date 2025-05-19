БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Blockade in Sofia Lifted, Public Transport to Resume Tomorrow

Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Protesting public transport workers will receive a 300 BGN wage increase

блокадата софия падна транспортът тръгва
Снимка: Виктор Борисов, БНТ

After six days of intense union protests in the capital, striking workers from Sofia’s public transport sector have secured a BGN 300 (approx. €150) monthly salary increase. The breakthrough comes following prolonged negotiations and mounting public pressure.

“After six days and nights of unprecedented union action—days filled with exhaustion, hunger, cold, heat, and rain—after fruitless talks and negotiations, today, thanks to the intervention of the Prime Minister, an additional BGN 15 million has been secured for the financing of public transport,” said Todor Kapitanov, Vice President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

No Agreement Reached During Meeting in the Municipality: Sofia's Ground Public Transport Faces Indefinite Strike

photo: Viktor Borisov, BNT

According to union estimates, the allocated funds are sufficient to meet the demands for the 300 BGN wage increase. Once the decision passes through the relevant parliamentary committees, the blockade will be officially lifted, said Todor Kapitanov.

Union representatives symbolically dismantled the barricades, an act met with loud applause from supporters. “Let this be a lesson to the mayor and municipal councilors,” the unions declared, calling for long-overdue reforms to improve working conditions in Sofia's public transport sector. Kapitanov added, “If you step into a depot, you might just get sick,” referring to the deteriorating infrastructure and hygiene standards.

At a meeting today between Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and trade union leaders, it was agreed that the government would provide an extra 15 million leva to Sofia's public transport subsidy.

