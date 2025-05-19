No Agreement Reached During Meeting in the Municipality: Sofia's Ground Public Transport Faces Indefinite Strike

Sofia will remain without ground public transport. This became clear after the meeting of the representatives of the trade union with the mayor of the capital Vasil Terziev on May 19.

"We had talks for three hours, but not negotiations. This is the reason why there is nothing new to be proposed by the management of the Sofia Municipality," said Todor Kapitanov from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

After the meeting with the mayor, the unions that took part in it will head to the depots to talk with the other union representatives and public transport employees to discuss their next steps.

"We are entering a procedure for indefinite strike action," Kapitanov said.

The protesters' demands remain unchanged.

"As for the underground—there is also a petition underway. We need 51% support to suspend underground services and initiate a lawful strike procedure," he added.

“They are open to talks but are unwilling to make any concessions. How can those be considered negotiations when they demand only their terms be accepted?” said Mayor Vasil Terziev after meeting with some of the protesters. “We had a conversation. We reaffirmed our positions... These weren’t negotiations, just an opportunity for each side to explain their starting points and reasons. I once again outlined my logic and concerns that certain decisions could lead to an unsustainable transport model,” the mayor explained. He emphasised the importance of long-term planning for the capital’s transport system.

The Mayor assured that there would be no problem with the trasnportation of the shcools students for the state final exams in Sofia.

“The necessary arrangements have been made. We are working closely with the Ministry of Education and Science. A task force is in place, and no student will be left without transportation,” said Terziev. The municipality still does not have a contingency plan (Plan B).

The municipality does not yet have an action plan B.

"I don't know how to develop a Plan B when the necessary funds are not available," the mayor said.

He also commented on the protesters' decision to take indefinite strike action.

“That’s their right. At least then it will be a legal strike, unlike the current blockade, which is unlawful. There are many challenges ahead; this is not an easy decision.”

"In the conditions of a strike, it is imperative to provide transport. That is, the transport service can be reduced, but it cannot be stopped as it is at the moment. That’s why I say we’re in a situation worse than a strike,” Terziev noted.

The mayor added that all legal options are being explored to withhold the subsidies for the days affected by the strike.

As for whether the underground could join the strike, he said the issue is delicate and complex, as the underground is considered an object of national security.

At present, allowing private vehicles to use bus lanes is not possible, Terziev added. A temporary traffic reorganisation could be implemented, but it would take weeks to arrange.

The Blue Zone and Green Zone parking systems will continue operating as usual.