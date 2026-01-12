БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Еврото отблизо: Любопитни факти за валутата на 21 държави
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Как да разпознаем фалшивото евро?
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Black Vultures Found Dead Near Kotel, Poisoning Suspected

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
EN
Запази

The Black Vulture is extinct as a breeding species in Bulgaria and its recovery started after 2018.

Four black vultures have been found dead in recent days, with poisoning suspected, reported Emilijan Stoynov from the Wild Flora and Fauna Fund. A pre-trial investigation has been launched, and law enforcement is already working on the ground.

According to Stoynov, the birds were discovered in stages. Thanks to GPS transmitters, teams have been able to respond quickly and pinpoint the locations. The poison does not act immediately, meaning the vultures do not die at the site of the bait but move around and fall in different places, whether returning to their roosts or searching for water, Stoynov explained.

With the help of the data from the transmitters, there is now an approximation of where the poisoning occurred. Animal remains have been found in the area, but exactly what the vultures consumed has yet to be determined through forensic tests. A similar incident was recorded four years ago when dogs were initially poisoned and the birds fed on them.

Stoynov noted that such cases are most often the result of deliberately placed poisoned baits intended for predators such as jackals, wolves, or stray dogs.

“This is absolutely illegal and punishable, but unfortunately very difficult to prove. The practice is extremely inhumane, does not discriminate in its victims, and domestic animals—and even humans—can be harmed, because the poison is invisible,” Stoynov added.

The Wild Flora and Fauna Fund emphasised that vultures are particularly vulnerable, as they are the first to find carrion and feed in groups.

“Sometimes entire colonies can be affected by a single bait,” said Stoynov, noting that without GPS devices, such incidents often go unnoticed.

The black vulture had completely disappeared as a breeding species in Bulgaria, with restoration efforts beginning after 2018. The first successful breeding was recorded in 2021 near Kotel. Currently, there are seven to eight breeding pairs and over 20 individual birds in the country, while the Kotel and Sliven Balkan regions are home to over 120 griffon vultures.

“Every loss is significant—it slows the success of the programme and undermines the trust of our partners in Western Europe, who provide us with birds,” Stoynov said.

Bulgarian law provides for fines exceeding 10,000 leva and criminal liability, including imprisonment, for the destruction of protected species or the use of poisoned baits. However, proving such cases remains a challenge.

“I hope this case involves accidental action—through ignorance or negligence—rather than deliberate poisoning,” Stoynov added.

He also noted that there have been cases of vultures being shot directly, which clearly indicates intentional harm. “The effect, however, is unfortunately the same,” Stoynov concluded.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
1
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн обучение от 14 януари
2
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн...
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
3
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
Фалшива банкнота от 500 евро е засечено след печалба в пернишко казино
4
Фалшива банкнота от 500 евро е засечено след печалба в пернишко казино
Двама души загинаха при пожар в Габрово
5
Двама души загинаха при пожар в Габрово
Жълт код за ниски температури за 18 области на страната
6
Жълт код за ниски температури за 18 области на страната

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
4
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
5
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
81 години от Кървавата Коледа
6
81 години от Кървавата Коледа

More from: Bulgaria

Higher Parking Fees for Cleaner Air – Is This the Price of Change in Sofia?
Higher Parking Fees for Cleaner Air – Is This the Price of Change in Sofia?
Man Attempts to Buy Pastry in Pernik Using Fake €500 Note Man Attempts to Buy Pastry in Pernik Using Fake €500 Note
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Counterfeit €100 Notes Detected in the Retail Network of Kazanlak Counterfeit €100 Notes Detected in the Retail Network of Kazanlak
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
In Just 12 Days, Tax Authorities Detected 28 Violations Related to Price Increase In Just 12 Days, Tax Authorities Detected 28 Violations Related to Price Increase
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Up Close with the Euro: Curious Facts about the Currency of 21 Countries Up Close with the Euro: Curious Facts about the Currency of 21 Countries
Чете се за: 08:15 мин.
Daily Mail: Bulgarian Woman Convicted in Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud Case Receives State Benefits Again Daily Mail: Bulgarian Woman Convicted in Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud Case Receives State Benefits Again
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
20-годишен студент създаде дигитална карта разкрива препятствията...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Все повече доброволци помагат на животните на улицата
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ