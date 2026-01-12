In Just 12 Days, Tax Authorities Detected 28 Violations Related to Price Increase

More than 500 hairdressing and beauty salons were inspected by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) during the first working week of the year. Forty per cent of all signals received came from Sofia. Since the beginning of the year, tax inspectors have identified 28 violations related to price increases. The imposed fines amount to BGN 60,000.

The tax authorities report receiving more complaints about price rises in services than about increases in food prices.

Bozhana Ilieva, Communications Directorate, NRA:

“Since the beginning of the year, we have mainly been inspecting service providers. These are primarily businesses in the beauty sector – hairdressing and beauty salons, car parks, translation and document legalisation centres, as well as grocery shops.”

In Sofia, the NRA and the Commission for Consumer Protection carried out a surprise inspection at a men’s hair salon.

Anna Mitova, Director of the Communications Directorate, NRA:

“The signal stated that prices had already been raised once before 1 January. The price of a men’s haircut was increased from BGN 35 to BGN 40.”

On 2 January, the person who filed the complaint noticed that the salon was planning a second price increase, announced online. The salon explained that they had indeed considered another increase, but after receiving negative reactions, they decided to abandon the plan.

Kiril Moskotov, manager of the hair salon:

“Not a single price has gone up. For example, what used to be BGN 20 is now BGN 19.56, and what was BGN 40 is now BGN 39.19. We reduced prices by between five and seventy stotinki. We had intended to raise them and even posted about it on Instagram, but our clients started writing that it was unfair, so we had to revise the price list downwards.”

In addition to hairdressing and beauty salons, the NRA also inspected other service-related businesses during the first working week of the year.

Anna Mitova, Director of the Communications Directorate, NRA:

“Over 90 car parks, 174 fitness centres, 24 businesses providing translation and legalisation services, and 28 educational service providers.”

The NRA inspections cover the entire country. Today, teams visited a vehicle annual technical inspection centre in Haskovo following a complaint, but no violations were found.

Nikolay Nikolov, owner of a vehicle inspection centre:

“The problem lies in giving change and in accounting. For example, the price is €44.02. Let’s be honest, sometimes we don’t even take the two cents, sometimes people leave more. In most cases, customers pay with large banknotes.”

According to the tax authorities, the increased number of inspections has led to a decrease in violations.

Bozhana Ilieva, Communications Directorate, NRA:

“We make every effort to follow up on all reports, but processing them is difficult and time-consuming, especially since we also receive signals through social media.”

Reports to the National Revenue Agency and the Commission for Consumer Protection can be submitted both by phone and by email.