БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Край на сагата: МОК вписа Весела Лечева като председател...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Столичната община осигурява 90 превозни средства за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
След срещата в общината: Няма разбирателство, София...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Ще се срещна с част от протестиращите, за...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Allocates Additional 15 Million BGN for Sofia Public Transport Subsidy

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Запази
държавата осигурява допълнителни млн столичния градски транспорт
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The government will provide an additional 15 million leva to supplement the subsidy for Sofia’s public transport. This was agreed during a meeting between Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and trade union leaders on May 19.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev did not attend the meeting.

The unions stated they cannot commit to ending the civil disobedience actions at this time, as everything depends on the response of the mayor.

"An additional 15 million leva has been allocated to the public transport subsidy in Sofia. With these funds, we are in a position to address the current crisis, but this in no way resolves the overarching problems of Sofia’s public transportation system. Upcoming sessions of the committees in the Sofia Municipal Council will need to approve the financial framework for public transport based on these revised parameters. That could allow for a resolution at this stage. Whether the civil disobedience will be halted remains to be seen. We hope that the high school graduation exams in Sofia will proceed without disruption," said Dimitar Manolov, President of the Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa".

If necessary, "Podkrepa" trade union and the Federation of Transport Workers are prepared to assist with individual transportation for students who are unable to reach their schools. Manolov added that he sincerely hopes it will not come to that.

Source: BNT

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
1
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Първи екзитпол след балотажа в Румъния: Реформаторът Никушор Дан с малка преднина пред националиста Джордже Симион
2
Първи екзитпол след балотажа в Румъния: Реформаторът Никушор Дан с...
За пътя от Долно Осеново до затвор на Острова: Каква е съдбата на осъдената за шпионаж Ваня Габерова?
3
За пътя от Долно Осеново до затвор на Острова: Каква е съдбата на...
София остава без наземен транспорт и в понеделник
4
София остава без наземен транспорт и в понеделник
Протести в защита на българския лев се проведоха в различни градове в страната
5
Протести в защита на българския лев се проведоха в различни градове...
Обзор на българското представяне на турнира по таекуондо за "Купата на президента"
6
Обзор на българското представяне на турнира по таекуондо за...

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
3
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
4
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от ''Войната на таралежите''
5
Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
6
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia Mayor Terziev on the BGN 15 Million Allocation for Public Transport: A Short-Term Fix and Crippled Measures
Sofia Mayor Terziev on the BGN 15 Million Allocation for Public Transport: A Short-Term Fix and Crippled Measures
President Rumen Radev Met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito President Rumen Radev Met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
No Agreement Reached During Meeting in the Municipality: Sofia's Ground Public Transport Faces Indefinite Strike No Agreement Reached During Meeting in the Municipality: Sofia's Ground Public Transport Faces Indefinite Strike
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivered a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivered a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Metro Under Strain: Will Sofia Be Left Without Public Transport Over the Weekend? Metro Under Strain: Will Sofia Be Left Without Public Transport Over the Weekend?
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
President Will Refer to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Rejection of His Request for Referendum on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria President Will Refer to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Rejection of His Request for Referendum on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев след решението за 15 млн. лева за транспорт: Краткосрочно решение и сакати мерки Васил Терзиев след решението за 15 млн. лева за транспорт: Краткосрочно решение и сакати мерки
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев: В Япония страната ни вече е известна и с високите технологии Президентът Румен Радев: В Япония страната ни вече е известна и с високите технологии
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Областната управа в София запечата централата на ДПС на бул....
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Хиляди излязоха на протест срещу правителството на Виктор Орбан в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Тръмп ще проведе разговори с Путин и Зеленски за прекратяване на...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
САЩ
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Видео
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ