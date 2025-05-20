Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov: Firm Support of Our Country for Ukraine

The future of European defence, innovation in the sector and the role of industry in strengthening national and collective security.
These are the highlights of an international conference in Sofia, which brings together leading foreign policy, defence and innovation experts from Bulgaria, the European Union and NATO.
Deputy Prime Minister, Grozdan Karadzhov, emphasised Bulgaria’s firm support for Ukraine, as well as its commitment to European mechanisms aimed at increasing defence funding.
"I want to be absolutely clear - Bulgaria supports Ukraine because it supports peace, because it supports security and freedom and will continue to do so through political and diplomatic means, providing timely military and technical assistance. Bulgaria supports the commitment to higher defence budgets not because NATO wants it, but because we are convinced it is necessary for the Bulgarian Army," Deputy Prime Minister, Grozdan Karadzhov, said on May 20.