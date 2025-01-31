НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Police remind public to be cautious about phone scammers

осъдиха мъж година половина затвор телефонна измама
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:25, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Due to the increase in telephone frauds and attempts to commit such frauds since the beginning of the year, the police in Targovishte issued recommendations to the members of the public. In January, two phone scams and three attempts were registered in the district, the police said.

The police advise people who receive such phone calls not to provide any sensitive information—such as their address, family members' names, or mobile phone numbers. Investigators emphasise that during the series of questions, scammers often include questions concerning personal data of citizens.

The police remind citizens not to trust strangers who ask for money over the phone under any pretext. They stress that people should never give money to anyone claiming to be a government official, regardless of the reason. They further note that the police never request assistance from citizens in this way, and all payments should only be made in person at institutions, according to the Targovishte Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

If citizens receive such a call, they should immediately report it to 112, to the nearest police station, or to the police inspector servicing their area. It is important to call the European emergency number directly, as in some cases, fraudsters may claim that the citizen will receive a call from a 112 dispatcher, but in reality, it may come from someone involved in the scam, the police press office in Targovishte added.

Throughout 2024, two scams and seven attempts were reported in the Targovishte region, according to the press office of the Directorate. In January alone, two scams took place in the area.

On January 27, an 82-year-old woman living alone in Targovishte was deceived through a call to her landline. Under the pretext of needing assistance for the police, she was tricked into handing over 17,200 BGN. The following day, a 60-year-old woman from the same town also fell victim to the same scheme, giving 5,000 BGN to the scammers. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in both cases, and officers from the Regional Directorate are actively working to identify the perpetrators.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
14:56, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
14:41, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Doctors saved the life of a woman, who was at risk following Botox injections
Doctors saved the life of a woman, who was at risk following Botox injections
13:58, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Sliven declares flu epidemic, students will study online
Sliven declares flu epidemic, students will study online
21:54, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail
President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail
20:16, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
 Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
18:45, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
18:11, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
17:05, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
16:57, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
16:46, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
16:15, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely
Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely
16:04, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail
President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail
Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Топ 24
Най-четени
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по биатлон в Мартел-Вал Мартело
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по биатлон в Мартел-Вал Мартело
Юсейн Болт - най-бързият човек в света, който покори Олимп осем пъти
Юсейн Болт - най-бързият човек в света, който покори Олимп осем пъти
Катастрофа на пътя между Банско и Гоце Делчев, има пострадал
Катастрофа на пътя между Банско и Гоце Делчев, има пострадал
Георги Семерджиев поиска по-малка присъда преди решението на ВКС за катастрофата на бул. "Черни връх"
Георги Семерджиев поиска по-малка присъда преди решението на ВКС за...
Тръмп за авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон: Трагедията разтърси мнозина, както в САЩ, така и в Русия
Тръмп за авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон: Трагедията разтърси...
Сливен обявява грипна епидемия, учениците ще учат онлайн
Сливен обявява грипна епидемия, учениците ще учат онлайн
Внимание, опасно мръсен въздух: Фините прахови частици са над нормата
Внимание, опасно мръсен въздух: Фините прахови частици са над нормата
Президентството за разследваните българи за шпионаж: Твърденията за връзки с "най-висшите ешелони" на властта са абсурдни
Президентството за разследваните българи за шпионаж: Твърденията за...
Таксиметрови шофьори излизат на протест пред Терминал 2 на летището в София
Таксиметрови шофьори излизат на протест пред Терминал 2 на летището...
Хебър привлече националния вратар на Суринам
Хебър привлече националния вратар на Суринам
Днес отбелязваме Международния ден на зебрата
Днес отбелязваме Международния ден на зебрата