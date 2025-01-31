Police remind public to be cautious about phone scammers

Due to the increase in telephone frauds and attempts to commit such frauds since the beginning of the year, the police in Targovishte issued recommendations to the members of the public. In January, two phone scams and three attempts were registered in the district, the police said.

The police advise people who receive such phone calls not to provide any sensitive information—such as their address, family members' names, or mobile phone numbers. Investigators emphasise that during the series of questions, scammers often include questions concerning personal data of citizens.

The police remind citizens not to trust strangers who ask for money over the phone under any pretext. They stress that people should never give money to anyone claiming to be a government official, regardless of the reason. They further note that the police never request assistance from citizens in this way, and all payments should only be made in person at institutions, according to the Targovishte Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

If citizens receive such a call, they should immediately report it to 112, to the nearest police station, or to the police inspector servicing their area. It is important to call the European emergency number directly, as in some cases, fraudsters may claim that the citizen will receive a call from a 112 dispatcher, but in reality, it may come from someone involved in the scam, the police press office in Targovishte added.

Throughout 2024, two scams and seven attempts were reported in the Targovishte region, according to the press office of the Directorate. In January alone, two scams took place in the area.

On January 27, an 82-year-old woman living alone in Targovishte was deceived through a call to her landline. Under the pretext of needing assistance for the police, she was tricked into handing over 17,200 BGN. The following day, a 60-year-old woman from the same town also fell victim to the same scheme, giving 5,000 BGN to the scammers. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in both cases, and officers from the Regional Directorate are actively working to identify the perpetrators.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News