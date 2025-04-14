38-year-old man dies after falling from mobile operator antenna in Burgas

A 38-year-old maintenance worker has died after falling from a mobile operator antenna in Burgas. The accident occurred around noon today, on April 14, confirmed Pavlin Vaskov from the Labour Inspectorate in a statement to BNR (Bulgarian National Radio).

The antenna is located between the Rudnik and Cherno More neighbourhoods of Burgas. The man reportedly fell from a height of 20 metres.

He was employed under a formal contract of employment. A team from the Labour Inspectorate is currently on site to investigate whether work safety regulations were properly followed.