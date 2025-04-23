Traffic Restrictions at Petrohan Pass (Road II-81) on April 23 and 24

On April 23 and 24, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, traffic for all vehicles will be restricted through Petrohan Pass (Road II-81) due to the removal of trees within the road boundaries. Sanitary logging will also be carried in the vicinity of the road to clear fallen trees damaged during the icing in December 2024. The activities will be conducted jointly by the Berkovitsa State Forestry Department and the Montana Regional Road Administration.

During the operations on Road II-81, between kilometers 51 and 72, all vehicles will be redirected via alternative routes. The recommended detour for all vehicles is as follows:

Route I-1 (Montana – Vratsa) → Road II-13 (Krapchene – Krivodol – Borovan – Byala Slatina – Knezha – Dolni Dabnik) → Route I-3 (Dolni Dabnik – Lukovit – Zlatna Panega) → A2 Hemus Motorway, and vice versa.

An additional detour for vehicles up to 12 tons is available via:

Road III-812 at the junction with Road II-81 near Varshets → Road III-162 (Dolna Bela Rechka – Gorna Bela Rechka – Milanovo – Gara Lakatnik – Svoge – Iskrets – Buchin Prohod).

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to follow all traffic rules and posted restrictions, and to avoid risky overtaking maneuvers that could endanger other road users.