Speaker of Parliament on the Pope's passing: The World and the Catholic Church Have Lost a Great Advocate for Faith in Goodness

The Speaker of Parliament paid tribute to Pope Francis in the book of condolences
A special book of condolences was opened today, April 23, at the Apostolic Nunciature in Sofia following the passing of Pope Francis. The book is available for anyone wishing to express their respect and pay tribute to the Holy Father.
Parliament Speaker, Natalya Kiselova, pointed out that Pope Francis can be seen as a reformer and will be greatly missed by a world torn by conflict.
Natalya Kiselova – Speaker of the Parliament:
“I wrote in the book of condolences that the world and the Catholic Church have lost a great advocate for faith in goodness, faith in humanity, and in human rights. A large part of Pope Francis’s messages go beyond the classical understanding of the human being within the Catholic Church.”