President Rumen Radev and Polish President Andrzej Duda Discuss Economic and Strategic Cooperation Ahead of "Three Seas" Summit in Warsaw

President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation today, April 23, with the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, ahead of the upcoming "Three Seas Initiative" Summit in Warsaw. At the end of the month, the Bulgarian Head of State, accompanied by an economic delegation, will participate in the event and the accompanying business forum. This year, the regional "Three Seas" format, aimed at fostering cooperation and connectivity, marks its 10th anniversary.

During the conversation, President Radev emphasised the opportunities for further deepening of bilateral economic and investment exchange between Bulgaria and Poland in key sectors such as transport and energy. He also highlighted the importance and potential of bilateral industrial cooperation, including in the field of defense.