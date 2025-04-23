БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The Earthquake in Turkey Was Felt Across Almost the Entire of Bulgaria, Director of Institute of Geophysics Says

"The aftershocks may continue for months," explained Prof. Nikolay Miloshev.

земетресението турция усетено почти цялата страна каза директорът геофизичния институт
Снимка: BGNES

The earthquake that was registered today, April 23, in Turkey is estimated by Bulgarian experts to have a magnitude of 6.3, while the European Seismological Centre reported it at 6.2. This was stated by Corresponding Member Prof. Nikolay Miloshev, Director of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NIGGG-BAS) in an interview with BTA.

According to Bulgarian seismologists, the epicenter of the earthquake was 140 km from the town of Malko Tarnovo, 200 km from Burgas, and 460 km from Sofia.

He explained that "this earthquake is in the category of medium strong earthquakes, but it is a strong earthquake and it was recorded just south of Istanbul, in the Sea of Marmara". This is a highly seismic area. Currently, there are aftershocks.

Prior to the main earthquake at 12:49 PM Bulgarian time, there was a weaker tremor at 12:13 PM with a magnitude of 3.9.

Photo: BTA Archive

"In practice, the earthquake from Turkey was felt almost throughout the entire territory of Bulgaria, including Sofia, Shumen, Varna, and all of southern Bulgaria," said Prof. Miloshev.

However, he pointed out that northwestern Bulgaria may not have felt the tremor due to its greater distance from the epicenter.

After such an earthquake, aftershocks are typical, Prof. Miloshev explained, adding that there is a possibility that these aftershocks will continue for months but with a decreasing magnitude over time.

