More Than 200 Drivers Caught Under Influence of Alcohol During Easter Holiday Road Checks

A total of 210 drivers were caught behind the wheel after consuming alcohol during the Easter holiday period, according to data from the Ministry of Interior (MoI). Of those, 86 were driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 1.2‰, while 16 refused to be tested. Additionally, 43 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of narcotic substances or their analogues, and another 24 refused testing.

Enhanced police presence to ensure road safety during the period April 17–21 was ordered by Interior Minister Daniel Mitov. The MoI reported that the traffic enforcement operation involved resources and personnel from core units of the ministry, organized into 5,577 police patrols.

On the days with the heaviest traffic—April 17, 18, and 21—the operation included the use of 491 unmarked police vehicles.

The increased enforcement measures led to significant results across key indicators. This year, 145,207 inspections were conducted—17,383 more than last year. A total of 70,309 vehicles were checked (8,081 more), along with 55,869 drivers (6,140 more) and 8,125 passengers (126 fewer). Authorities issued 22,354 tiketss (an increase of 7,354) and 4,952 penalty reports (up 1,333) for administrative violations.

As part of a "wide-scope control" operation on the territory of Kyustendil district, specifically on the Struma Motorway (AM "Struma") at kilometer 53 in both directions, held on April 17–18, police checked 1,257 motor vehicles and 1,872 drivers and passengers. As a result, 51 tickets and 26 acts for administrative violations were issued, and 444 electronic fines were served. 161 fines were paid on-site via mobile POS terminals, totaling 23,943 BGN.