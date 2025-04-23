БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Border Police Detain 23 Migrants Near Malko Tarnovo

Bulgarian, Italian and German detained on suspicion of involvement

гранични полицаи задържаха мигранти европейски граждани помагащи преминат незаконно
Снимка: ГД "Гранична полиция"

On Tuesday, April 22, border police from Malko Tarnovo detained 23 migrants who had illegally crossed the Turkish-Bulgarian border, following two separate alerts submitted to the law enforcement authorities.

Around 11:00 a.m. in the vicinity of the village of Krushevec, in the municipality of Sozopol, a border patrol from the Border Police Unit in Malko Tarnovo apprehended 19 illegal migrants without identity documents. Of those detained, 12 claimed to be from Morocco, five from Egypt, and two from Syria. A 41-year-old man from Sofia was also detained nearby on suspicion of involvement in migrant smuggling. He was driving a car without a valid driving license, and the vehicle had not passed its technical inspection. He was issued a ticket for these violations under the Road Traffic Act.

The Sofia resident was taken into custody at the Malko Tarnovo Border Police Unit. A pre-trial investigation has been launched. The undocumented migrants were also detained. Authorities have determined that the same individual had previously been convicted under a pre-trial investigation at the "Kalotina" border checkpoint in a similar case of aiding illegal border crossings. He received a suspended sentence of 1 year and 6 months with a probationary period of 3 years.

Later that same day, at around 6:00 p.m., an English-speaking man called the emergency number 112 to report that four people in distress were located near the village of Brushlyan. A border patrol was dispatched to the coordinates provided. Upon arrival, officers found four undocumented men who claimed to be from Morocco and had crossed the border illegally. Also present at the scene were a 31-year-old Italian man—the individual who made the call—and a 23-year-old German woman. The Moroccan migrants were reported to be in good health. Both the migrants and the two EU citizens, who had submitted a false alert, were taken into custody by the Malko Tarnovo Border Police Unit. A case file has been opened.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has been notified, and investigations into the cases are ongoing.

