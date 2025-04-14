БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Иван Димов донесе ново злато за България във вдигането на...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
След удара по Суми: Краят на войната в Украйна изглежда...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
38-годишен мъж падна от антена на мобилен оператор в...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Ангел Русев отново е европейски шампион
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Киселова за мерките срещу войната на пътя: Само с промени...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
За по-високи заплати и по-добри условия на труд:...
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Summer Holidays at the Seaside Will Cost More This Year

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
EN
Запази

The season starts in about a month

Слънчев бряг - море
Снимка: БТА

The summer holiday along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast—especially around Varna—will be more expensive this year compared to last. Prices are expected to rise by around 10%, primarily due to increased costs for insurance contributions, food, and electricity. The tourist season is set to begin in about a month, and hoteliers are already preparing to welcome the first guests.

The price increase, however, won’t be as steep as in some of Bulgaria’s competing destinations, where the increase is more than 30%.

Georgi Duchev, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals:
“The good news is that wherever there is a price increase, it will be within a 10% range. If a night's stay previously cost 100 BGN, it will now be around 110 BGN. What's also encouraging is that about one-third of hoteliers won’t raise their prices at all.”

Lyudmila Nenkova, Co-chair of the Varna Tourism Chamber:
“The increase is between 5-6% to 10%, which, however, is not insignificant when it comes to higher-end properties. In fact, in some price categories, we are already approaching the levels of leading European resorts—particularly in the high-end hotel segment that offers premium services.”

In Kranevo, local businesses will once again rely predominantly on Bulgarian and Romanian tourists this season.

Zlatina Mihaylova, General Manager of a hotel in Kranevo:
“Based on early bookings, demand is exceptionally dynamic. We are feeling optimistic and preparing diligently for the season, which is clearly shaping up to be a strong one.”

More charter flights are expected this summer compared to last season.

Georgi Duchev:
“We need to find a way to fill these seats so that airlines are motivated to continue and expand their programmes next year.”

The number of scheduled flights from Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom—key markets for Bulgaria—is also increasing this summer from the country’s two coastal airports in Varna and Burgas.

Lyudmila Nenkova:
“This is extremely important for the entire industry. We hope to see continued growth. For now, different companies are reporting increases ranging from 10–15%, and in some cases up to 50% for major tour operators.”

Prices for beach umbrellas and sunbeds are also expected to rise, driven by higher concession fees and increased wages for beach staff.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

38-годишен мъж падна от антена на мобилен оператор в Бургас, загина на място
1
38-годишен мъж падна от антена на мобилен оператор в Бургас, загина...
Транспортни работници излязоха на протест в София (СНИМКИ)
2
Транспортни работници излязоха на протест в София (СНИМКИ)
Бащата на Сияна след протестите срещу войната на пътя: Обществото се събужда, на ход са управляващите
3
Бащата на Сияна след протестите срещу войната на пътя: Обществото...
Дете с бактериален менингит се лекува в столичната педиатрия
4
Дете с бактериален менингит се лекува в столичната педиатрия
Танзер Юсеинов: Домът на Доган беше незаконно отнет от него чрез фалшификация на документи
5
Танзер Юсеинов: Домът на Доган беше незаконно отнет от него чрез...
Aкция на ГДБОП за наркотици в София, има задържани
6
Aкция на ГДБОП за наркотици в София, има задържани

Най-четени

Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
1
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на Сияна в центъра на София (СНИМКИ)
2
"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на...
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
3
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
Община Родопи потъва в траур в памет на двете починали деца от село Белащица
4
Община Родопи потъва в траур в памет на двете починали деца от село...
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
5
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал във возенето на капак във Варна
6
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал...

More from: Culture

Holy Week in Bulgaria begins
Holy Week in Bulgaria begins
Bulgaria celebrates Palm Sunday Bulgaria celebrates Palm Sunday
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
First-ever statue of Umberto Eco unveiled—In a bookstore in Sofia First-ever statue of Umberto Eco unveiled—In a bookstore in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS) Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ