President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government

Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government that can defend our national interests abroad, improve living conditions, and create opportunities for development within the country, President Rumen Radev commented in Parliament on January 16.

He wished success to the new government.

"This government was born mostly out of the need to put an end to the political crisis and this endless cycle of elections. Its horizon depends on what goals it sets and what means and methods it will use to achieve them. It is important to work in the interests of the Bulgarian people, to defend its independence from political and oligarchic circles with an interest in the judiciary and public procurement. This is a very diverse and complex governance of the country," Rumen Radev added.

When aked whether there are names in the draft cabinet that worry him, the president replied."This is the choice of the parties. The presidential instotution has in no way interfered in the composition and structure of the Council of Ministers."

"It is normal practice to give tolerance, the issues are many and pressing, I expect prompt and expert actions. I have shown that where I see the government working in the interests of the Bulgarian citizens and Bulgaria I have always supported it, but where the interests and work of the government are directed against the interests of Bulgaria - I will oppose it," Rumen Radev further said.

He again highlighted that the current Supreme Judicial Council should not elect the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria. "I will express my position within the constitutionally established timeframe," the President said.

