DRF-MRF Decides Whether to Remain Part of the Ruling Majority

от БНТ
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Tension in the fourth partner

Снимка: BTA/archive

At a party meeting, the collective leadership bodies of the Democracy, Rights and Feedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) will decide whether to remain in power.
This decision comes just days before the debates and vote on the second motion of no confidence against the government. The faction around Ahmed Dogan has already indicated that there is internal pressure for the group to withdraw from the ruling coalition.

These developments follow tensions between party representatives and the police during a meeting of the Youth Movements for Rights and Freedoms (Youth MRF) at the so-called "saray" residence in Boyana, where the police were accused of exceeding their authority.

On Saturday, activists from the youth wing of the MRF said they were forcibly removed by police from the residence of Ahmed Dogan, founder and former honorary chair of the party, in the Boyana district of Sofia.

The leader of the MRF Youth Organization, Tanzer Yuseinov, explained on the BNT programme "The Day Begins" that, as part of the tradition, the National Council meeting of the youth wing is held at the so-called "saray" residence and they were invited there by Ahmed Dogan.

Later on Saturday, former transport minister Danail Papazov, representing the company that owns the property, said that Ahmed Dogan and a group of his political supporters allegedly forced their way into the property, bypassing the security of the premises.

According to Yuseinov, their entry was not illegal, as the property is the residence of Ahmed Dogan, even though the building is owned by a company represented by Danail Papazov. It was Papazov who first filed a complaint, accusing Dogan and the youth members of unlawfully taking control of the property.

The Minister of Interior rejected the accusations, stating that the officers acted appropriately and that he would not allow the Ministry of Interior to be used for political purposes.

Ahmed Dogan's faction yesterday circulated a video of the honorary chairman's meeting with the youth organisation on Saturday.

In the video, Dogan emphasized that he sees the youth wing as a key instrument for resolving the party’s internal crisis.

    He reproached the leadership of the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" for insufficient engagement with the public.

    So far, no member of the ruling majority has commented on the latest tensions involving the coalition’s fourth partner.

    The second motion of no confidence, focused on "corruption", is backed by MECH (Morality, Unity, honour) Vazrazhdane, and Velichie.

