The Ruling Majority is Now a Minority - Reactions After the Departure of DRF-MRF

народно събрание
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva,BNT

The withdrawal of support by Democracy, Rights and Feedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) for the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet has turned the ruling coalition into a minority, now consisting of GERB-UDF, BSP – United Left, and 'There is Such a People'. The three groups collectively hold 102 votes in Parliament. According to GERB leader, Boyko Borissov, the move by Dogan’s party was expected, despite all of their demands having been met.

The declared withdrawal triggered sharp reactions in the corridors of the Parliament. Former coalition partners from GERB, BSP, and 'There is Such a People' criticised DRF-MRF’s decision, warning that it undermines the fragile political stability in the country.

Borissov said he had anticipated such a development after recent events.

“Watching what happened at the so-called Saray gathering on Saturday, I expected this outcome. Every party chooses what’s best for itself. The difference between us and them is that we also think about the state. This may not be the best government design, but it’s what we’ve got. I don’t understand their reasoning, but it’s their business. I have a principle—not to attack those I’ve been in coalition or cooperation with, because it’s not proper. Just yesterday I was working with Dzhevdet Chakarov, and today I won’t suddenly start saying how bad they are. That’s not my style,” Borissov said.

BSP-United Left expressed frustration over MRF’s frequent shifts in position and questioned the sincerity of their previous support for the cabinet.

“I want to ask our colleagues from DRF-MRF—when exactly should we believe you? On April 1st, you said you support stability and the country’s strategic priorities. Two weeks later—after your visit to the Saray residence—you announce you won’t support stability. We consider this an internal party issue, and I hope it’s just that, because otherwise it looks like political blackmail,” commented Dragomir Stoynev.

'There is Such a People' welcomed DRF’s departure from the ruling majority.

“I watched DRF-MRF’s statement with relief. The three-party majority of GERB, There is Such a People and BSP seemed to be masking an internal agony for too long, driven by a thirst for power,” said Stanislav Balabanov from 'There is Such a People'.

