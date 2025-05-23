Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia

For Bulgaria, the ongoing legal case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a landmark for Bulgaria in terms of the willingness of the authorities in Skopje to guarantee equal rights for Bulgarians and to address the problems they face, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on May 22.

On May 21, 2025, the final hearing in the case against Georgievski—chairman of Ivan Mihailov Cultural Center Association—took place at the Basic Court in Bitola. A verdict is expected within the next eight days.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has been closely monitoring the proceedings since they began over two years ago, with continuous involvement from both the Embassy in Skopje and the Consulate General in Bitola.

"The authorities in Skopje have been repeatedly reminded that this case is a landmark for Bulgaria in terms of their willingness to guarantee equal rights for Bulgarians and to address the problems they face,” the statement reads.

This position has been clearly stated by the Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev, in meetings with his counterpart from North Macedonia. The diplomatic missions of EU Member States in Skopje are also familiar with the nature of the accusations in the case against Georgievski.

The Bulgarian MFA reaffirmed its commitment to keeping EU partners informed and involving the international community in the fight for equal rights for Bulgarians in North Macedonia.

Bulgaria looks forward expects a fair court ruling and dismissal of unfounded charges against Ivan Mihailov Cultural Center Association Chair Ljupcho Georgievski. This justice, however, will unfortunately not erase the last years of enormous stress and disturbed personal life of the Macedonian Bulgarians", the Foreign Ministry said in its position, adding:

"The essence of the institutional pressure exerted is not only the end result, but also the irreversible consequences of the whole process of its application. As before, the MFA will continue to insist, including by engaging its EU partners, that this pressure on the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia be stopped.

Bulgarian institutions remain steadfast in their consistent efforts to protect the rights of Macedonian Bulgarians, including Mr. Ljupcho Georgievski."