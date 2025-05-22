Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence

Defence cooperation, the war in Ukraine and peace negotiations, the EU's cohesion policy, and the future community budget were among the key topics discussed by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on May 22. Their meeting took place a day before Zhelyazkov's scheduled audience with Pope Leo XIV.

Rosen Zhelyazkov described his meeting with the Italian Prime Minister as very interesting. They discussed many topics on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“We discussed the future Multiannual Financial Framework of the Union, which will begin to be debated this year. Topics related to Ukraine were also covered. We enjoy excellent bilateral relations with Italy, but we need to increase our trade volume, which has declined by 10% in recent years. Our ambition is to pursue serious work on infrastructure projects that will better connect Bulgarian and Italian businesses,” said Zhelyazkov.

He stated that Bulgaria’s ministers of foreign affairs, energy, and defence will be tasked with these initiatives. The two countries also plan to work on joint projects in the defence industry.

Zhelyazkov added that the discussion included a number of European agenda items, particularly the Multiannual Financial Framework. He emphasised Bulgaria and Italy share a common position on the cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy.

“We are part of the so-called Cohesion Policy Group. Our approach is to preserve the Cohesion Fund as it currently stands, ensuring it continues to reflect the regional specificities of each EU member state,” explained Zhelyazkov.

The two prime ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine, their respective commitments, and the future of the conflict—including negotiations and the potential role of the Holy See in mediating peace efforts.

“These are important issues. Our shared position helps shape a unified European response to this challenge,” Zhelyazkov noted.

He further revealed that Italy supports Bulgaria's bid to join the Eurozone.

“Italy has always supported us—both for Schengen and for the Eurozone. We didn’t go into specifics, but if the report on July 4 is positive, we are confident of Italy’s backing in both the European Parliament and the Council. We have no doubts about their support,” Zhelyazkov said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and the Bulgarian delegation laid a wreath at the monument of Ivan Vazov in Rome. The monument to the patriarch of Bulgarian literature was unveiled 15 years ago in celebration of May 24th—Bulgaria’s Day of Culture and Literacy.