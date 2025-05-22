БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
АПИ предупреждава за ремонти по магистрала...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Жените живеят по-дълго от мъжете във всички области на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
"Тренд": 59% от българите са "за"...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Трус с магнитуд 6,1 удари остров Крит
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Стрелба във Вашингтон: Двама служители на израелското...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
Запази

We have excellent bilateral relations with Italy, the Bulgarian Prime Minister said in Rome

росен желязков рим италия имаме прекрасни двустранни отношения

Defence cooperation, the war in Ukraine and peace negotiations, the EU's cohesion policy, and the future community budget were among the key topics discussed by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on May 22. Their meeting took place a day before Zhelyazkov's scheduled audience with Pope Leo XIV.

Rosen Zhelyazkov described his meeting with the Italian Prime Minister as very interesting. They discussed many topics on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“We discussed the future Multiannual Financial Framework of the Union, which will begin to be debated this year. Topics related to Ukraine were also covered. We enjoy excellent bilateral relations with Italy, but we need to increase our trade volume, which has declined by 10% in recent years. Our ambition is to pursue serious work on infrastructure projects that will better connect Bulgarian and Italian businesses,” said Zhelyazkov.

He stated that Bulgaria’s ministers of foreign affairs, energy, and defence will be tasked with these initiatives. The two countries also plan to work on joint projects in the defence industry.

Zhelyazkov added that the discussion included a number of European agenda items, particularly the Multiannual Financial Framework. He emphasised Bulgaria and Italy share a common position on the cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy.

“We are part of the so-called Cohesion Policy Group. Our approach is to preserve the Cohesion Fund as it currently stands, ensuring it continues to reflect the regional specificities of each EU member state,” explained Zhelyazkov.

The two prime ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine, their respective commitments, and the future of the conflict—including negotiations and the potential role of the Holy See in mediating peace efforts.

“These are important issues. Our shared position helps shape a unified European response to this challenge,” Zhelyazkov noted.

He further revealed that Italy supports Bulgaria's bid to join the Eurozone.

“Italy has always supported us—both for Schengen and for the Eurozone. We didn’t go into specifics, but if the report on July 4 is positive, we are confident of Italy’s backing in both the European Parliament and the Council. We have no doubts about their support,” Zhelyazkov said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and the Bulgarian delegation laid a wreath at the monument of Ivan Vazov in Rome. The monument to the patriarch of Bulgarian literature was unveiled 15 years ago in celebration of May 24th—Bulgaria’s Day of Culture and Literacy.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
1
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на празник в храма
2
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на...
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на мигранти в Гърция
3
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на...
Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
4
Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
91-годишен мъж уби зет си с пистолет край Поморие
5
91-годишен мъж уби зет си с пистолет край Поморие
Даниел Митов: Култът към мутрите, чалгата и скъпите коли доведе до феномена "локалите"
6
Даниел Митов: Култът към мутрите, чалгата и скъпите коли доведе до...

Най-четени

Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
1
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
2
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
3
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
4
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у нас
5
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у...
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова компания, за да вози безплатно
6
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...

More from: Politics

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Heated Debate in Parliament: GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Resignation of Sofia Mayor, WCC-DB Defend the Mayor Heated Debate in Parliament: GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Resignation of Sofia Mayor, WCC-DB Defend the Mayor
Чете се за: 08:10 мин.
GERB leader Borissov on the Public Transport Case: We Solved the Issue Because We Would Have Ruined the Students’ Final Exams GERB leader Borissov on the Public Transport Case: We Solved the Issue Because We Would Have Ruined the Students’ Final Exams
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Due to the "Huawei" scandal: Nikola Minchev Is Ready to Waive His Immunity as Member of the European Parliament Due to the "Huawei" scandal: Nikola Minchev Is Ready to Waive His Immunity as Member of the European Parliament
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Защо АПИ прави ремонти в началото на лятото?
Защо АПИ прави ремонти в началото на лятото?
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Регионални
Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за езически Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за езически
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Директори на банки: Няма да има промяна в лихвите по кредитите след членството в еврозоната Директори на банки: Няма да има промяна в лихвите по кредитите след членството в еврозоната
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
У нас
Задържан българин във Венецуела Задържан българин във Венецуела
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Ще стачкуват ли и медицинските сестри?
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Замрязяват цените на клиничните пътеки
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков след срещата с Джорджа Мелони: САЩ трябва да...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
По света
След проверка на факти от БНТ: МОН премахна конкурс заради съмнения...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Образование
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ