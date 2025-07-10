MP Asen Vassilev: Anti-Corruption Commission Raids Are Carried Out in a Humiliating Manner

'We Continue the Change' will support the no-confidence vote initiated by "Velichie" on environmental grounds, announced party leader Asen Vassilev on July 10. He added that 'Democratic Bulgaria' is yet to decide on their stance.

He also commented on the arrest of Blahomir Kotsev. In his words, the searches and seizures of the Commission for Combating Corruption are carried out in a humiliating way.

