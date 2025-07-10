MP Asen Vassilev: Anti-Corruption Commission Raids Are Carried Out in a Humiliating Manner

The MP said that "We Continue the Change" will support the vote of no confidence
'We Continue the Change' will support the no-confidence vote initiated by "Velichie" on environmental grounds, announced party leader Asen Vassilev on July 10. He added that 'Democratic Bulgaria' is yet to decide on their stance.
Vassilev also commented on the arrest of the Mayor of Bulgaria's coastal city of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev. In his words, the raids and searches conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission as being “carried out in a humiliating manner.”
“What we have stated is that while the topic is Bulgaria’s European belonging, our position was to abstain from voting on no-confidence motions. The latest step in that direction was completed on July 8 with progress toward joining the Eurozone. July 8 has passed. From now on, our position is clear: we have consistently stated that this government is harmful to Bulgaria, and we will support no-confidence votes that do not distance us from Europe. I'm speaking on behalf of ‘We Continue the Change,’” Vassilev said.