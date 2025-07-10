БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

MP Asen Vassilev: Anti-Corruption Commission Raids Are Carried Out in a Humiliating Manner

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The MP said that "We Continue the Change" will support the vote of no confidence

асен василев призова герб оставащите дни парламента приемат законите пву
Снимка: BTA/archive

'We Continue the Change' will support the no-confidence vote initiated by "Velichie" on environmental grounds, announced party leader Asen Vassilev on July 10. He added that 'Democratic Bulgaria' is yet to decide on their stance.

He also commented on the arrest of Blahomir Kotsev. In his words, the searches and seizures of the Commission for Combating Corruption are carried out in a humiliating way.

Vassilev also commented on the arrest of the Mayor of Bulgaria's coastal city of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev. In his words, the raids and searches conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission as being “carried out in a humiliating manner.”

“What we have stated is that while the topic is Bulgaria’s European belonging, our position was to abstain from voting on no-confidence motions. The latest step in that direction was completed on July 8 with progress toward joining the Eurozone. July 8 has passed. From now on, our position is clear: we have consistently stated that this government is harmful to Bulgaria, and we will support no-confidence votes that do not distance us from Europe. I'm speaking on behalf of ‘We Continue the Change,’” Vassilev said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
3
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
4
Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция "Боташ"
5
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция...
Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ)
6
Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
2
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
4
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира годишната профилактика на топлорайоните
6
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира...

More from: Politics

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issues Strong Response to the Republic of North Macedonia Over the Summoning of the Bulgarian Ambassador in Skopje
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issues Strong Response to the Republic of North Macedonia Over the Summoning of the Bulgarian Ambassador in Skopje
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in "Coalition of the Willing" Meeting Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in "Coalition of the Willing" Meeting
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Arrives in Rome for the Fourth High-Level Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Arrives in Rome for the Fourth High-Level Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Parliament Passes Anti-Corruption Bill at Second Reading Parliament Passes Anti-Corruption Bill at Second Reading
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Charges Four Individuals in Corruption Investigation at Varna Municipality Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Charges Four Individuals in Corruption Investigation at Varna Municipality
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Росен Христов след 6-часов разпит: Задаваха ми въпроси, на които вече съм отговарял
Росен Христов след 6-часов разпит: Задаваха ми въпроси, на които...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Пожарът край Кочериново: Пламъците едва не погълнаха няколко къщи Пожарът край Кочериново: Пламъците едва не погълнаха няколко къщи
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Полицейска акция срещу гонки и високи скорости в София Полицейска акция срещу гонки и високи скорости в София
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето си: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора? За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето си: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора?
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
МВнР с остра реакция към РСМ по повод изявление на Мицкоски
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Йордан Иванов: Дали ще падне кабинетът – не зависи от нашите...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Трима с обвинения за присвояване на над 220 000 лева от...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ