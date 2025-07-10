Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali

The Speaker of the Bulgaria's Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, on July 10 met with the Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, Elisa Spiropali, who is currently visiting Bulgaria.

The focus of the meeting was the integration of the Western Balkans and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, transport, tourism, and security.

Natalia Kiselova - Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament: “Today marks the first official visit by a speaker of a national parliament during the term of the 51st National Assembly. This is a symbolic moment for Bulgaria. The visit of the Albanian Parliamentary Speaker underscores the importance we place on the integration of the Western Balkans and Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting every country aspiring to EU membership. Albania is a leader in European integration — it has opened 24 out of 31 negotiation chapters and aims to open all of them by the end of the year. This reflects our understanding that each candidate country must demonstrate its own achievements in meeting the Copenhagen criteria.”

Spiropali’s visit comes just one day after the release of the EU progress report on North Macedonia, serving as a signal of Bulgaria’s continued engagement with all Western Balkan states.

photo by BTA