БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
С над 3 промила зад волана Дебора е возила 6-годишното си...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Овладян е големият пожар във вилната зона на хисарското...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
EN
Запази

The focus of the meeting is the integration of the Western Balkans

Снимка: BTA

The Speaker of the Bulgaria's Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, on July 10 met with the Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, Elisa Spiropali, who is currently visiting Bulgaria.

The focus of the meeting was the integration of the Western Balkans and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, transport, tourism, and security.

Natalia Kiselova - Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament:

“Today marks the first official visit by a speaker of a national parliament during the term of the 51st National Assembly. This is a symbolic moment for Bulgaria. The visit of the Albanian Parliamentary Speaker underscores the importance we place on the integration of the Western Balkans and Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting every country aspiring to EU membership. Albania is a leader in European integration — it has opened 24 out of 31 negotiation chapters and aims to open all of them by the end of the year. This reflects our understanding that each candidate country must demonstrate its own achievements in meeting the Copenhagen criteria.”

Spiropali’s visit comes just one day after the release of the EU progress report on North Macedonia, serving as a signal of Bulgaria’s continued engagement with all Western Balkan states.

photo by BTA

Elisa Spiropali – Speaker of the Albanian Parliament:

“Dear Natalia, we are grateful for your invitation, which comes just a few weeks after your own visit to Tirana. We hope to maintain this pace in our relations. I understand that my visit is the first by a parliamentary speaker, which is a great honor for the Albanian Parliament. Our bilateral relations have always been friendly, and I hope they will remain so, not only on a bilateral level but also within NATO and other international formats.

We understand Bulgaria’s position that each country should move toward EU membership based on its own merits and by meeting the necessary criteria. We hope to close all negotiation chapters by 2027. Albania is strongly committed to regional security, having already signed bilateral agreements with Croatia and Kosovo, and we hope Bulgaria will also join these efforts as a guarantor of regional stability.

We have made efforts to maintain good relations with our neighbours. We rely on our bilateral relations and hope to further deepen them in the future. It would be valuable to translate the excellent high-level political contacts into stronger cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, and tourism.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои настройване на много системи
3
Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои...
Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото: Референдум беше необходим
4
Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото:...
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
5
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
Евакуираха над 20 души заради големия пожар в Хисарско (ВИДЕО)
6
Евакуираха над 20 души заради големия пожар в Хисарско (ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
2
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
4
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира годишната профилактика на топлорайоните
6
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира...

More from: Politics

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Arrives in Rome for the Fourth High-Level Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Arrives in Rome for the Fourth High-Level Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery
Parliament Passes Anti-Corruption Bill at Second Reading Parliament Passes Anti-Corruption Bill at Second Reading
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Charges Four Individuals in Corruption Investigation at Varna Municipality Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Charges Four Individuals in Corruption Investigation at Varna Municipality
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Vice President Iotova: Amendments to North Macedonia’s Progress Report Are a Great Success for Bulgaria Vice President Iotova: Amendments to North Macedonia’s Progress Report Are a Great Success for Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Detention of Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, Extended Detention of Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, Extended
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Debate on the Fourth Vote of No Confidence in the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Began Debate on the Fourth Vote of No Confidence in the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Began
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора?
За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ) Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Трима с обвинения за присвояване на над 220 000 лева от...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Почина барабанистът на "Диана експрес" Цветан Банов
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Пожар гори над село Мурсалево
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ