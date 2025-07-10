БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in "Coalition of the Willing" Meeting

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on July 10 took part in a meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing.” The initiative for the meeting was jointly launched by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov joined the forum online, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and other heads of state and government, all of whom are attending the fourth High-Level Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

The primary objective of the “Coalition of the Willing” meeting was to reaffirm the commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The discussions focused on ensuring long-term stability for Ukraine and the broader region following a potential peace agreement. Emphasis was placed on coordinating efforts to enhance collective support for Ukraine and on developing a shared framework for financial assistance in 2026.


