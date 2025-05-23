БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Parliament Elects Rosen Karadimov as Chair of the Commission for Protection of Competition

The Bulgarian Parliament on May 23 elected Rosen Karadimov as the new Chairman of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC). He was elected with the votes of GERB-UDF, BSP-Left, There Is Such a People (ITN), and DPS–New Beginning. The other nominee for the post was Ivan Stoynev, proposed by the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition.

In addition to Karadimov’s appointment, MPs also elected Radomir Cholakov as Deputy Chair of the CPC, and the following as members Valeria Gerova, Dimitar Danailov, Emiliya Koleva, Zhelyo Boychev, Miroslava Hristova.

The selection process sparked parliamentary debate, particularly around the broader issue of appointments to regulatory bodies.

