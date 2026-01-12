GERB-UDF Leader Borissov: We Have Absolute Grounds to Declare We Want to Continue Governing

Minutes after returning the exploratory mandate on January 12, GERB leader Boyko Borissov called for the earliest possible date for snap elections and signalled his party’s intention to continue governing. Borissov claimed that the protests which led to the resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet were financed by “smugglers and VST siphoning off scammers” Ivaylo Mirchev of We continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria responded, calling Borissov “arrogant” and stating that the protests were organised through voluntary contributions.

Speaking to party activists, Borissov cited recent polling showing GERB as the leading political force despite a challenging year in government. He also emphasised that nearly BGN 5 billion had been injected into the Bulgarian economy thanks to his party.

“Therefore, we have every reason, based on what we have accomplished, to declare that we want to continue governing.”

Borissov called for maximum mobilisation within GERB and reflected on the past 11 months, citing milestones such as Bulgaria’s full Schengen membership, zero illegal migration, resumption of EU funds payments, industrial growth, and entry into the eurozone.

And as a summary for those who criticise us and are so fond of boasting: since the time when Asen Vasilev was no longer the sole master of the customs and tax authorities—because, let’s be clear, he was their sole master—over the course of just over a year, more than 14 billion leva have flowed into the state treasury. Can you imagine how many smugglers are squealing and rubbing their hands, shouting, “Hopefully Radev, Asen Vasilev, or someone like them will come, so that those who stopped our smuggling are gone”? How many tax officials and scammers involved in VAT siphoning off are praying and lighting candles in the churches we built, hoping we disappear so they can defraud again? And, of course, a large number of them helped fund the protests. They know it themselves… both our colleagues from 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' and the others. And some are even starting to speak about it openly.

An immediate response followed from WCC-DB. Speaking to BNT, Ivaylo Mirchev reminded Borisov why the government eventually resigned.

Ivaylo Mirchev, WCC-DB: “Boyko Borisov’s government was brought down by unprecedented protests involving hundreds of thousands across the country. He cannot claim that these protests were financed by smugglers or VAT fraudsters. To do so, with such audacity and shamelessness, is nothing short of what Bayram Bayram said—that the people there are ‘riffraff.’”

The funding for the protests—covering sound systems, stages, and stewards, who were volunteers—was organised on a purely voluntary basis, through donations that we publicly disclosed on our pages. These contributions were extremely modest, amounting to only tens of thousands of leva per protest.

Ivaylo Mirchev, WCC-DB: “Borisov is arrogant. After initially claiming the protest was financed by the Bulgarian Industrial Association, and then seeing 150,000 people take to the streets, he should have hidden away and stopped speaking.”

Borisov himself acknowledged a mistake during his tenure: that he had been too lenient regarding the budgetary demands of the BSP and “DPS – New Beginning.” That is why he urged his supporters, who reproach him for not ‘beating the table,’ to secure at least 90 MPs; because “this way, no one can ride roughshod over you,” whereas with only 66 you are forced into compromises.