Zhelyazkov Cabinet Survives Second No-Confidence Vote (summary)

The ruling majority is now a minority. Nevertheless, the Zhelyazkov cabinet survived today’s no-confidence vote. While only Vazrazhdane, MECH, and Velichie supported the first motion against the government, this time they were joined by Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF), which officially withdrew its support for the cabinet.

Two political groups played a pivotal role in today’s outcome. WCC-DB (We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria) abstained from voting, stating they would submit their own no-confidence motion once the report on Bulgaria's readiness to adopt the euro is released. In contrast, MRF-New Beginning backed the government in the vote and pledged to continue their support "as long as it works in the interest of the people."

The leader of GERB, Boyko borissov, outlined the future work with partners like this: a minority government that will seek thematic majorities on specific issues.

'Vazrazhdane' is preparing a new motion focused on energy and internal policy, while 'Velichie' plans to table one centered on environmental issues.

For the second time, the no-confidence vote failed. As expected, the Zhelyazkov government survived.

Natalya Kiselova - Speaker of the National Assembly. “The motion has not been adopted.”

Even before the vote with a predictable result, the leader of GERB pointed out: the fourth of June is an important date for the country.

Boyko Borissov – GERB Chairman:

“Nothing will deter me from bringing Bulgaria into the Eurozone.” BNT: “And what happens after June 4 (the date set by EC for the release of the ad-hoc convergence report evaluating Bulgaria's readiness to adopt the euro)?”

“Only the Good man above knows what will happen after June 4. We got you into Schengen, now we’ll get you into the Eurozone too.” BNT: “And after that—elections?”

“If the people want elections—then elections it will be.”

Borissov added that polls show the public does not want early elections, reaffirming that the current government remains a minority government.

BNT: Since you are a minority government, should we expect thematic majorities in in Parliament from now on? Boyko Borissov - Chairman of GERB: “Yes, and it’s no coincidence I thanked WCC-DB yesterday for not taking part in the vote.” BNT: “But if WCC-DB later submits its own no-confidence motion, MRF-New Beginning’s support could become decisive.” Boyko Borissov:

“Let them go ahead and explain to their Euro-Atlantic partners—go to the embassies and tell them they want to topple a GERB government that is delivering exactly what everyone wants.”

Delyan Peevski, leader of MRF-New Beginning, was firm in his stance: “I will never work with the people who robbed Bulgaria and drained the customs system. I’ve made myself clear.” BNT: “Do you still consider yourself in opposition or part of the ruling structure?”

“I support the government when it does good for the people. We are not part of the government and we will not be. My narrow party interest would be to push for elections—you see the polling. My party is now polling as the second-largest in the country. I would have twice as many MPs. But that doesn’t matter. What matters is that the people are doing well. And that Bulgaria is doing well.”

After the vote, MECH, Vazrazhdane, and Velichie united around the view that the government is essentially under Peevski’s control—a claim the ruling parties denied.

Kostadin Kostadinov – Leader of Vazrazhdane:

“There is a new majority in Parliament—led by Peevski. Once again, PP-DB supported the government. We will table a third motion of no confidence. The next key issues for us are energy and internal security. We’ll also now include a fourth opposition party - the DRF of Dogan as part of the opposition.”

Radostin Vassilev – Leader of MECH (morality, Unity, Honour):

“Peevski’s government has survived again. This is the new configuration. And it will continue not until another motion is brought, but until internal conflicts bring it down. A vote on Minister Daniel Mitov’s failure in internal security would be a perfect no-confidence topic.”

Daniel Mitov – Minister of Interior:

“I don’t know what they’ll come up with this time or what false arguments they’ll use. No one can be forced to support or oppose the cabinet. We never sought support from Mr. Peevski.”

Ivelin Mihaylov – Head of the Velichie Parliamentary Group:

“This no-confidence vote was relatively successful. Another political force has joined the fight against Peevski’s grip, and we’ve seen that this government is now 100% dependent on Delyan Peevski. It is his government.”

Delyan Peevski:

“As I’ve said—it's a waste of time. Another failed attempt—and there will be more.”

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Dragomir Stoynev – BSP - United Left:

“The three political forces that signed the agreement for joint governance continue to work together. In this context, early elections would be disastrous for the country. There is no alternative—the government will continue to function.”

WCC-DB, 'There Is Such a People', and DRF-MRF did not comment publicly today. On a separate topic, regarding the U.S. Magnitsky sanctions list, Peevski stated that he had long since submitted all necessary documentation for removal, calling the sanctions: “A fabricated fraud.”