European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to Visit Bulgaria Tomorrow, April 17

On 17 April, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will pay a working visit to Bulgaria. This was announced by the EC Representation in Bulgaria.

She will take part in the "EU meets the Balkans" forum, which brings together in Sofia European leaders, foreign ministers, politicians, representatives of the non-governmental sector and young people to discuss regional cooperation, integration of the region and EU enlargement.

Her programme in Sofia also includes talks with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and President Rumen Radev.