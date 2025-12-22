“Conversations About Life and Dreams” Through the Eyes of Children Deprived of Parental Care

In the project “Conversations About Life and Dreams” by the “Hug Me” studio, children reflect on universal themes such as friendship, fear and courage, success and failure, truth and lies.

How do universal values appear to children who live without the warmth of a home but carry big, colourful dreams in their hearts?

"You can be a superhero when you help people and do good."

"You love a friend with all your heart." These are just some of the reflections from children deprived of parental care on topics that resonate with both young and old. The initiative comes from the “Hug Me” studio, which for 20 years has brought children together for activities such as drawing, theatre, and a radio journalism course. Beyond learning about the journalist profession, the children have the opportunity to speak and share their thoughts. Through the latest project, “Conversations About Life and Dreams”, inspiring stories are born.

Maria Milkova, journalist and director:

"They want to share, and it is important to listen to them. I was one of the people who made them smile. It’s crucial for these children to see the beautiful side of life. Life isn’t only dark; it isn’t only adults who break promises, because they are surrounded by such people, and from my conversations with them – these people are their parents."

In their conversations, the painful topic of the lack of home warmth inevitably arises.

"About angels and people – I imagine that angels take me up to heaven, and they make me pray that my parents are healthy, happy, and very proud of me, so they can see that I behave well."

The children speak about the important things in life through their drawings—a palette of colours, hearts, and figures holding hope and meaning in their hands.

"An ugly person has a dark heart inside and behaves badly with children, but a beautiful person has a red heart inside and kindness." Milena Neyova, founder of the “Hug Me” studio:

"They say things we think ourselves, but prejudices and self-censorship often make us cautious about what we say and how we say it. With them, everything is pure and from the heart."