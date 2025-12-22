High Interest in Bulgarian Border Police Positions Saw 2,600 Candidates Apply for 400 Available Roles

Illegal migration has dropped by 70% in 2025, according to the Director of Bulgaria’s Border Police, Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov. The announcement comes as the Border Police mark the 138th anniversary of its establishment.

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov said that the service is undergoing significant modernisation. New vehicles, drones and an anti-drone system have been acquired, with funding provided through European funds. According to him, interest in serving in the Border Police is high.

A total of 2,600 candidates applied for just 400 positions. Regarding border security following Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen Area, Zlatanov reported that, on average, one group of smugglers is apprehended each month.