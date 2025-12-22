БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

High Interest in Bulgarian Border Police Positions Saw 2,600 Candidates Apply for 400 Available Roles

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази
засилен интерес 2600 кандидати явили конкурс 400 места гранична полиция
Снимка: BTA

Illegal migration has dropped by 70% in 2025, according to the Director of Bulgaria’s Border Police, Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov. The announcement comes as the Border Police mark the 138th anniversary of its establishment.

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov said that the service is undergoing significant modernisation. New vehicles, drones and an anti-drone system have been acquired, with funding provided through European funds. According to him, interest in serving in the Border Police is high.

A total of 2,600 candidates applied for just 400 positions. Regarding border security following Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen Area, Zlatanov reported that, on average, one group of smugglers is apprehended each month.

    Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of Border Police, said:
    “In recent months, our officers have had to stop vehicles full of migrants by deploying spike strips after pursuits, so this remains our main challenge along the Bulgarian–Greek border. We are also dealing with drug trafficking and other prohibited substances. Along the Romanian border, we are working together in joint patrols with our Romanian counterparts.”

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
    1
    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
    Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
    2
    Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
    Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
    3
    Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
    Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
    4
    Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
    5
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
    Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
    6
    Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

    Най-четени

    Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
    1
    Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
    Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
    2
    Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    3
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    4
    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
    5
    Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
    6
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

    More from: Bulgaria

    Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
    Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
    Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
    Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
    Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
    Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
    Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
    Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
    Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
    Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
    Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
    У нас
    Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    У нас
    Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
    По света
    В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се среща в Париж В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се среща в Париж
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
    По света
    Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
    Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
    По света
    Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
    Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
    По света
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
    Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
    У нас
    Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
    Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ