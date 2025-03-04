President Rumen Radev met with chargé d'affaires at the US embassy, Susan Falatko

President Rumen Radev met with the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the U.S. Embassy, Susan Falatko, at the presidential institution, as reported by the press office of the head of state on March 4.

During the conversation, topics related to the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the U.S., the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, and addressing regional and global challenges were discussed.

