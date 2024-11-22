Reactions of the European institutions after Austria lifted veto on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership

The leaders of the European institutions welcomed the lifting of Austria's veto on the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria.



Bulgaria and Romania belong fully to Schengen. This is what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the social network X.

Removing internal controls at land borders is the last hurdle.



I welcome the positive outcome of informal discussions in Budapest today.

A stronger Schengen means a stronger Europe, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsosla wrote.

I welcome today's positive development on Romania and Bulgaria fully joining the Schengen area.@Europarl_EN has led this call from day one.



A stronger Schengen means a stronger Europe.



I look forward to a final decision in the coming days.



After Austria's veto is lifted, the Parliament in the Netherlands will hold another debate on Bulgaria’s Schengen membership. The country lifted the veto on Bulgaria’s Schengen accession last year, but before the far-right Freedom Party won the elections. The Netherlands is expected to introduce controls at its land borders on 9 December, a measure that will be in force for six months.

