Traffic on "Danube Bridge" to Be Temporarily Halted on Wednesday for Short Intervals

On April 30th, Wednesday, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, traffic will be temporarily stopped on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse for short intervals. The temporary restriction will be in place for the laying of asphalt layers in the 413-metre section heading towards Romania. While the asphalt works are underway, vehicles will wait at the site, with traffic being regulated by signalers and Border Police teams.

The main repair work on the bridge continues to proceed according to schedule, with daily work carried out during daylight hours. The activities are organised so that vehicles can pass in phases in the lanes where work is not being conducted.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to adhere to the vehicle size limits for crossing, as well as the speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversized vehicles could cause damage to the already repaired sections, leading to additional unforeseen work.