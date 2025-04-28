БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
От екипа на БНТ в Испания: Страната е парализирана от...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Борислав Сарафов: Прокуратурата ще е безкомпромисна към...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Хаос в Испания и Португалия и Франция заради срив в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Русия обяви примирие в Украйна от 8 до 11 май
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Обявиха датата за конклава
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
До 30 април може да се купят годишни винетки на старите цени
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
10 и половина години затвор за Евелин Банев - Брендо за...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Инж. Стоян Братоев: Добре съм, в кондиция съм. Работя,...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
След пороите във Врачанско: Около 20 къщи са изцяло под...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traffic on "Danube Bridge" to Be Temporarily Halted on Wednesday for Short Intervals

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Запази

While the asphalt works are being carried out, vehicles will wait on the spot, traffic will be regulated by Border Police teams

Traffic on "Danube Bridge" to Be Temporarily Halted on Wednesday for Short Intervals
Снимка: Road Infrastructure Agency

On April 30th, Wednesday, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, traffic will be temporarily stopped on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse for short intervals. The temporary restriction will be in place for the laying of asphalt layers in the 413-metre section heading towards Romania. While the asphalt works are underway, vehicles will wait at the site, with traffic being regulated by signalers and Border Police teams.

The main repair work on the bridge continues to proceed according to schedule, with daily work carried out during daylight hours. The activities are organised so that vehicles can pass in phases in the lanes where work is not being conducted.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to adhere to the vehicle size limits for crossing, as well as the speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversized vehicles could cause damage to the already repaired sections, leading to additional unforeseen work.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Инж. Стоян Братоев: Добре съм, в кондиция съм. Работя, както винаги
1
Инж. Стоян Братоев: Добре съм, в кондиция съм. Работя, както винаги
Хаос в Испания и Португалия и Франция заради срив в електропреносната мрежа
2
Хаос в Испания и Португалия и Франция заради срив в...
Антониу Коща: Всички са впечатлени от съществения напредък на България по критериите за еврозоната
3
Антониу Коща: Всички са впечатлени от съществения напредък на...
След пороите във Врачанско: Около 20 къщи са изцяло под вода в село Хайредин
4
След пороите във Врачанско: Около 20 къщи са изцяло под вода в село...
Пак проблеми с един от мобилните оператори: Абонати се оплакват от слаб интернет и невъзможност да извършат повикване
5
Пак проблеми с един от мобилните оператори: Абонати се оплакват от...
Защо се стигна до бутане на къщи в гетото на "Захарна фабрика"?
6
Защо се стигна до бутане на къщи в гетото на "Захарна...

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
2
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
3
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
4
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
5
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
6
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Sparrow Counting Campaign Will Take Place For Ninth Consecutive Year
Bulgaria's Sparrow Counting Campaign Will Take Place For Ninth Consecutive Year
Blow to the Property Mafia: 33 Pre-Trial Proceedings Initiated by Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office alone Blow to the Property Mafia: 33 Pre-Trial Proceedings Initiated by Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office alone
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
GERB leader Boyko Borissov will head the Bulgarian delegation at the European People's Party Congress in Valencia GERB leader Boyko Borissov will head the Bulgarian delegation at the European People's Party Congress in Valencia
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President António Costa Visited one of the largest Bulgarian defence suppliers "Arsenal" in Kazanlak Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President António Costa Visited one of the largest Bulgarian defence suppliers "Arsenal" in Kazanlak
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
European Council President António Costa: Everyone Is Impressed by Bulgaria’s Significant Progress on Meeting Eurozone Criteria European Council President António Costa: Everyone Is Impressed by Bulgaria’s Significant Progress on Meeting Eurozone Criteria
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Donald Trump Jr. Met with the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov Donald Trump Jr. Met with the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

От екипа на БНТ в Испания: Страната е парализирана от срива на електропреносната мрежа
От екипа на БНТ в Испания: Страната е парализирана от срива на...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
По света
Тръмп за базиликата "Св. Петър": Това е най-красивият офис, който някога съм виждал Тръмп за базиликата "Св. Петър": Това е най-красивият офис, който някога съм виждал
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
По света
Тиня, кал и улици с изровен асфалт - продължава описването на щетите в село Хайдерин (ОБЗОР) Тиня, кал и улици с изровен асфалт - продължава описването на щетите в село Хайдерин (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
След посещението на Желязков и Коща в завода "Арсенал": Приоритети, цели и амбиции (ОБЗОР) След посещението на Желязков и Коща в завода "Арсенал": Приоритети, цели и амбиции (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Русия обяви примирие в Украйна от 8 до 11 май
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Обявиха датата за конклава
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Удар по имотната мафия: 33 досъдебни производства са образувани...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Борислав Сарафов: Прокуратурата ще е безкомпромисна към пияни и...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ