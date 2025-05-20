БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Решава ли се дългосрочно проблемът с транспорта на София...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Наталия Киселова: Сезирането на КС от президента няма да...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Преди матурите: Как протича подготовката?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fire Burned Bungalows Near Kosata Beach in Pomorie (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази
пожар изпепели бунгала плаж косата поморие снимки
Снимка: Pomorie Municiplaity

Five old bungalows burned down in a fire in the Kosata area of Pomorie (a town on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast). The incident occurred around 2:00 PM this afternoon, May 20.

Two fire fighting crews from Pomorie and Nessebar arrived at the scene and managed to save 12 bungalows before the flames reached them. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the police.

“Besides being unequivocal professionals, the local firefighters and police officers are also compassionate people. Alongside saving property, today they also rescued three baby kittens, who were handed over for veterinary care,” reported the Municipality of Pomorie.

photos by Pomorie Municiplaity

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова компания, за да вози безплатно
1
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...
Васил Терзиев: "Благодаря, София"
2
Васил Терзиев: "Благодаря, София"
Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна ще започнат незабавно
3
Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна...
Все по-близо до еврозоната: България отговоря на всички критерии за влизане към началото на месец май
4
Все по-близо до еврозоната: България отговоря на всички критерии за...
За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над меморандум за бъдещ мирен договор
5
За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над...
Пари срещу влияние: Разследват български евродепутат за аферата "Huawei"
6
Пари срещу влияние: Разследват български евродепутат за аферата...

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
3
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
4
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
5
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
6
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

More from: Bulgaria

From President Radev’s Visit to Tokyo: Japanese Business Shows Growing Interest in Bulgaria
From President Radev’s Visit to Tokyo: Japanese Business Shows Growing Interest in Bulgaria
A Baby of the Endangered Addax Antelope Born at Sofia Zoo (see pics) A Baby of the Endangered Addax Antelope Born at Sofia Zoo (see pics)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Four Arrested in Sandanski in Joint Operation Investigating EU Funds Misuse Four Arrested in Sandanski in Joint Operation Investigating EU Funds Misuse
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Bulgaria Has the Highest Mortality Rate in Europe Bulgaria Has the Highest Mortality Rate in Europe
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Sofia Underground to Operate on May 20 with Additional Trains Sofia Underground to Operate on May 20 with Additional Trains
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Заради аферата "Huawei": Никола Минчев е готов да даде имунитета си като евродепутат
Заради аферата "Huawei": Никола Минчев е готов да даде...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Европрокуратурата и ГДБОП влязоха в Общинската служба по земеделие в Сандански Европрокуратурата и ГДБОП влязоха в Общинската служба по земеделие в Сандански
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Пожар изпепели бунгала край плаж Косата в Поморие (СНИМКИ) Пожар изпепели бунгала край плаж Косата в Поморие (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Отказват ли се САЩ от посредничеството между Русия и Украйна Отказват ли се САЩ от посредничеството между Русия и Украйна
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
По света
БНБ е готова за влизането в еврозоната
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Икономика
От визатата на президента Радев в Токио: Японският бизнес проявява...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Кризата със сметопочистването в София засега се отлага
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Проверка на факти: Зеленият ток ли доведе до кризата в Испания?
Чете се за: 08:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ