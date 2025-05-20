Fire Burned Bungalows Near Kosata Beach in Pomorie (PHOTOS)

Five old bungalows burned down in a fire in the Kosata area of Pomorie (a town on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast). The incident occurred around 2:00 PM this afternoon, May 20.

Two fire fighting crews from Pomorie and Nessebar arrived at the scene and managed to save 12 bungalows before the flames reached them. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the police.

“Besides being unequivocal professionals, the local firefighters and police officers are also compassionate people. Alongside saving property, today they also rescued three baby kittens, who were handed over for veterinary care,” reported the Municipality of Pomorie.

photos by Pomorie Municiplaity