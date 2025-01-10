НОВИНИ
Tax filing season in Bulgaria begins

от БНТ
18:08, 10.01.2025
Individuals who earn income outside of their employment contracts are required to submit tax returns and pay the applicable taxes by April 30 at the latest, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) reminded on January 10. In case you want to avail 5% discount, you must file a return and pay the balance of your tax by March 31.

Parents who have not filed returns with their employers for tax rebates can do so through their returns with the NRA. The tax rebate is BGN 600 for one child, BGN 1,200 for two and BGN 1,800 for three or more children. The NRA's refund period is 30 days, but in 80% of cases, they refund the money within a week.

The fine for failure to file a return is up to BGN 500. According to the agency, last year 90% of people and 100% of businesses filed their tax returns online. The NRA also provides computers for filing returns in its offices, where people who cannot fill in their returns themselves can do so with the help of an employee. They need to have an NRA PIN or electronic signature.

A Personal Identification Code (PIC) from the NRA or an electronic signature is required.

Tax officials remind employers to file their employees' income tax returns by February 28 so that people's completed returns will be available on the NRA website after March 1. That way everyone will be able to check the details and confirm them, thus filing their returns.

About 50 tax returns have been filed so far since the beginning of the year, including those with tax due, the NRA said.

