Toll fees increase from April 1, more expensive vignettes from May 1

Starting today, April 1, the new, higher toll system prices are in effect. The increase is by 10%. Another price hike is planned for the autumn, with an additional 10% rise. Drivers of passenger vehicles will also pay more, but starting from May 1st. The most common toll sticker, the annual one, will increase by 10 BGN, from 87 to 97 BGN. The transport industry has announced readiness to protest, demanding the toll system be refined and adequate transport policies be implemented.

Our road infrastructure… and the new higher toll system prices for these very roads.

Elka Nedkova, owner of a haliage company: "There is no EU country, a normal country, where tolling on roads started before the infrastructure was in place."

Elka Nedkova is a haulier. She operates six trucks. Until today, she paid between 3500 and 4000 BGN in tolls per month. With the 10% increase, she calculates:

"Now we'll be paying 4-5 thousand BGN."

And the higher prices will be at the expense of the end users.

Dimitar Dimitrov, Chamber of Road Hauliers in Bulgaria: "The Bulgarian business and the Bulgarian consumer will mainly pay the increase in toll fees."

The increase in toll charges is the reason why the transport industry is preparing for a protest.

Dimitar Dimitrov, Chamber of Road Hauliers in Bulgaria: "Our main goal is not just to protest, our main goal is for the state to have a transport policy."

The toll for trucks is calculated based on the eco-category, which, according to the industry, this method is wrong.

Elka Nedkova, owner of a road hauliage company: "Euro 5 and 6 vehicles pay much more than Euro 3 and 4. So, we’re changing our fleet, moving to Euro 3 and 4 vehicles—despite the fact that we’ll be searching for parts in museums, because they will constantly break down—but it’s better this way."

he industry insists that the toll system needs to be refined.

Dimitar Dimitrov, Chamber of Road Hauliers in Bulgaria: "The road infrastructure clearly does not match the tolls being collected at the moment. For over two years, Bulgarian hauliers have been forced to detour nearly 200 kilometers on their way to Vidin, which is an additional cost of 400 BGN in both directions for each company. In every normal European country, when there’s construction or road repairs, the detour is free of charge."

From September, toll taxes are planned to be raised by another 10%, and from May 1, the price of vignettes for passenger cars will rise.