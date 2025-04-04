БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Some district heating companies seek significant increase in prices of heating and hot water from 1 July

Starting from July 1, the prices of heating energy in Bulgaria may rise significantly if the proposals from district heating companies, submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), are approved, according to information published on the commission's website on April 4.

The largest increase could be in Veliko Tarnovo (92%) and Vratsa (66%).

In Sofia, the price may increase by 23.82%, with the main reasons being higher natural gas costs and maintenance. The proposed price from July 1 is 158.80 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared to the current price of 128.25 BGN/MWh.

The price of heating and hot water in Ruse and Burgas is expected to remain unchanged. In contrast to these cities, in Sliven a reduction of heating services by nearly 11% is anticipated.

The proposals from the district heating companies will be discussed at the EWRC, and the regulator is expected to make a decision by July 1.

This heating season, the prices of district heating services for household customers across the country have been, on average, 8.47% lower compared to the previous season.

