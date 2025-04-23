The State to Purchase 35 New Electric Trains

The government has given its consent for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications to sign a contract for the supply of 35 single-deck zero-emission electric multiple unit trains. The contract will be concluded between the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the "BULEMU" consortium, comprising Alstom Transport S.A. (Romania), Alstom Ferroviaria SpA, and "RVP INVEST" EOOD. This project is part of the investments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

In order to maximize the absorption of NRRP funds and minimize the burden on the state budget, an additional agreement, approved by the European Commission, will be signed concurrently with the main contract. According to this agreement, 12 of the trains, with a total value of BGN 363,314,981, will be financed through the Plan. The remaining 23 electric multiple unit trains, valued at BGN 696,400,000, will be financed under Bulgaria’s Social Climate Plan in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2023/955.

As part of the decision, a temporary interest-free loan of BGN 278,600,000 will be provided to the Ministry of Transport and Communications to cover the advance payment under the contract.