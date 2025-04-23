БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Весела Лечева и Стефка Костадинова ще управляват заедно...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Премиерът Желязков с равносметка за първите 100 дни на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Clothing Manufacturers Seek New Markets Amid Rising U.S. Tariffs

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
EN
Запази

According to the industry, there is a real risk that China will flood our market even more with cheap imports

шивашки фирми нас търсят пазари заради митата тръмп

Bulgarian garment manufacturers are being forced to seek new markets due to the higher tariffs on industrial goods imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Industry representatives fear that the ongoing trade war may prompt China to redirect its exports to Europe, further exacerbating price dumping in the textile and leather goods sectors.

At the production facilities of Miglena Hristova, 15,000 garments are manufactured each month—90% of them for well-known French fashion brands. However, due to market disruptions and the restructuring caused by Trump's tariffs, orders have decreased.

Miglena Hristova, owner of a garment manufacturing company and board member of the Bulgarian Association of Textile, Apparel, and Leather (BATOK), explained:

“Europe is stagnating, and our clients are placing fewer and lower-priced orders because we are not competitive compared to Africa, where manufacturers have the know-how and produce at much lower prices than we can.”

The right move, according to the industry, is to regain European competitiveness and look for new markets.

“We’re personally shifting our focus to the Scandinavian markets and are looking for clients in Japan, Canada, and Australia. Our French brand partners are hoping to expand in Australia, as it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sell in the U.S. due to rising costs. Meanwhile, there are no restrictions on Chinese imports into Europe,” Hristova noted.

According to Miglena Hristova, there is a real risk of market flooding by cheap Chinese imports.

“A blazer on a Chinese website costs just 12 BGN. We cannot produce a blazer for 12 BGN, especially when shipping from Sofia to Ruse alone costs 30 BGN,” Hristova added.

The higher import duties will impact Bulgarian manufacturers indirectly, as part of European supply chains. As such, it is too early to predict whether job losses will follow, said the Ruse Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Milen Dobrev, Executive Director of the Chamber, stated:

“There will definitely be a filtering process—a kind of natural selection within the business environment. But in such a dynamic situation, it's essential that companies avoid emotional responses and instead rely on precise economic analysis. We're helping businesses find new markets and adapt to disrupted supply chains, so they can become more resilient.”

Nevertheless, businesses are also calling for state measures to reduce administrative burdens and bureaucracy, and to help retain employees in a challenging and evolving market environment.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
2
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова
3
Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова
Контрол върху камионите: Толсистемите ще следят дали тировете пътуват претоварени
4
Контрол върху камионите: Толсистемите ще следят дали тировете...
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до Исперих
6
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до...

Най-четени

НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
1
НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
2
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
3
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
4
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна фабрика" излязоха на протест
5
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна...
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и знаци е обходният път за пътуващите по празниците
6
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и...

More from: Economy

Truck Control: Toll Systems Will Monitor Whether Heavy Goods Vehicles Are Overloaded
Truck Control: Toll Systems Will Monitor Whether Heavy Goods Vehicles Are Overloaded
National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026 National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Cost of Living For a Family of Three in Bulgaria Rises to 2,738 BGN per Month Cost of Living For a Family of Three in Bulgaria Rises to 2,738 BGN per Month
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Council of Ministers Adopts Decree on the Implementation of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget Council of Ministers Adopts Decree on the Implementation of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Bulgaria Signs Agreement with Shell for Oil and Gas Exploration in Black Sea Block "1-26 Khan Tervel" Bulgaria Signs Agreement with Shell for Oil and Gas Exploration in Black Sea Block "1-26 Khan Tervel"
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Земетресението в Турция е усетено почти в цялата страна, каза директорът на Геофизичния институт
Земетресението в Турция е усетено почти в цялата страна, каза...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
По света
Наталия Киселова за папата: Светът и католическата църква загубиха голям застъпник за вярата в доброто Наталия Киселова за папата: Светът и католическата църква загубиха голям застъпник за вярата в доброто
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Колко са продължили понтификатите на съвременните папи Колко са продължили понтификатите на съвременните папи
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
ЕК глоби Apple и Meta съответно с 500 и 200 милиона евро
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Последна почит: Хиляди вярващи се сбогуват с папа Франциск в...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
По света
Весела Лечева и Стефка Костадинова ще управляват заедно до...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Спорт
Премиерът Желязков с равносметка за първите 100 дни на управление
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ