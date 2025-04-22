БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
След смъртта на папа Франциск: Започва подготовка за...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
"Топлофикация София" започва поетапно спиране...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Светът потъна в скръб: Покоите на папа Франциск бяха...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Българката, изработила омофора за папа Франциск: Сбъднах...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Truck Control: Toll Systems Will Monitor Whether Heavy Goods Vehicles Are Overloaded

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
EN
Запази

Transport companies welcome the idea

контрол камионите толсистемите следи дали тировете пътуват претоварени

Beginning May 1, the price of annual electronic vignettes in Bulgaria will rise from 87 BGN to 97 BGN. Additionally, starting in June, the country’s toll system is expected to begin tracking average speeds across dozens of road sections nationwide. By autumn, another new feature of the toll system will go live—weigh-in-motion technology for monitoring whether trucks are overloaded.

This weight-monitoring capability has actually been in place since the toll system was introduced five years ago. At that time, along with the installation of cameras, sensors were embedded into the asphalt beneath approximately 100 toll gantries to measure the mass of trucks while in motion.

“When a vehicle passes, each axle is weighed. The total weight is then calculated by summing the load on each axle. If the total exceeds the legal limit, enforcement measures should be applied,” explained Assoc. Prof. Georgi Balabanov, an external expert with the National Toll Administration.

As part of ongoing amendments to the Road Traffic Act, the government plans to activate this weigh-in-motion functionality to monitor truck weights.

“The idea is to implement automated electronic enforcement—if a vehicle exceeds legal axle or total weight limits, the driver will receive an electronic ticket,” added Balabanov.

Transport companies largely support the move.

“The state loses about 100 million BGN annually due to overloaded vehicles. This measure is essential and must be enforced equally for all. For years, we’ve witnessed certain firms close to those in power being given preferential treatment when it comes to overloading,” said Dimitar Dimitrov from the Chamber of Road Hauliers in Bulgaria.

However, transport companies are urging the government to introduce a tolerance margin for minor weight overages, citing the lack of scales in rural loading areas.

“If you're loading in a field where there’s no scale, you can’t know the exact weight. That’s why there must be a tolerance—this is standard in almost every EU country,” Dimitrov added.

Road tolls increase: How does the toll system price according to the eco-category of the trucks?

Experts also warn that Regulation No. 11, which governs overloading limits, is outdated and in urgent need of a complete rewrite.

“Regulation No. 11 needs to be completely redrafted. It’s so outdated that it’s beyond correction,” stated Assoc. Prof. Balabanov.

Since the toll rate increases on April 1, transport companies have declared a state of protest readiness. Negotiations with the government on possible relief measures are ongoing.

The weigh-in-motion feature of the toll system is expected to become operational in September.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
1
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
2
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
3
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова
5
Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на София Васил Терзиев
6
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на София Васил...

Най-четени

НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
1
НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
2
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна фабрика" излязоха на протест
3
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна...
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
4
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и знаци е обходният път за пътуващите по празниците
5
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и...
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза и Дерманци?
6
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза...

More from: Economy

National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026
National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026
Cost of Living For a Family of Three in Bulgaria Rises to 2,738 BGN per Month Cost of Living For a Family of Three in Bulgaria Rises to 2,738 BGN per Month
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Council of Ministers Adopts Decree on the Implementation of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget Council of Ministers Adopts Decree on the Implementation of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Bulgaria Signs Agreement with Shell for Oil and Gas Exploration in Black Sea Block "1-26 Khan Tervel" Bulgaria Signs Agreement with Shell for Oil and Gas Exploration in Black Sea Block "1-26 Khan Tervel"
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
Expected Interest Rate Cuts by Central Banks in 2025: What It Means for Borrowers and the Economy Expected Interest Rate Cuts by Central Banks in 2025: What It Means for Borrowers and the Economy
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
Светът скърби за папа Франциск: Светият отец ще бъде погребан в събота Светът скърби за папа Франциск: Светият отец ще бъде погребан в събота
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Новият папа: Кой ще наследи папа Франциск? Новият папа: Кой ще наследи папа Франциск?
Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
По света
Разказ от първо лице: Преклонение пред тленните останки на папа Франциск във Ватикана Разказ от първо лице: Преклонение пред тленните останки на папа Франциск във Ватикана
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Папа Франциск и България - спомените за Светия отец
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков ще води българската делегация за погребението на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на София Васил...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ