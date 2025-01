The Bulgarian sailors from 'Galaxy Leader' ship are discharged from hospital

No health problems were found, the hospital added

Снимка: BNT

"After their thorough examinations and consultations with various specialists, no health problems have been found," the hospital said.

In a press release on January 24, Military Medical Academy reported that the two Bulgarian sailors who returned safely from the hijacked ship 'Galaxy Leader' are in good condition and will be discharged from the hospital.

First official visit of European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva to Bulgaria