The Danube River near Ruse Continues to Be at Record Low Level

The River Danube near Ruse continues to record historically low water levels, standing 70 centimetres below the previous record low set in 2003. The rise recorded today has been minimal, ranging from 1 to 5 centimetres, and has not changed the overall situation.

Vessels in the Bulgarian section of the river are waiting, while hydrologists are unable to predict when conditions will return to normal. At present, no vessels are stranded.

Today, October 21 the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River marked the 70th anniversary of its establishment. To commemorate the occasion, a commemorative postage stamp was officially issued, with a print run of 5,000 and a face value of 50 euro cents. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Anna Natova attended the anniversary event.