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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Danube River near Ruse Continues to Be at Record Low Level

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River marked the 70th anniversary of its establishment

река дунав русе продължава рекордно ниско ниво

The River Danube near Ruse continues to record historically low water levels, standing 70 centimetres below the previous record low set in 2003. The rise recorded today has been minimal, ranging from 1 to 5 centimetres, and has not changed the overall situation.

Vessels in the Bulgarian section of the river are waiting, while hydrologists are unable to predict when conditions will return to normal. At present, no vessels are stranded.

Today, October 21 the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River marked the 70th anniversary of its establishment. To commemorate the occasion, a commemorative postage stamp was officially issued, with a print run of 5,000 and a face value of 50 euro cents. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Anna Natova attended the anniversary event.

Anna Natova, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications: “The lesson we learned over the summer is that we need to work jointly with the other Danube countries. Cooperation is particularly important because the water level of the Danube near Ruse depends on what is happening in the Alps, the Carpathians and the rest of Europe.”

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