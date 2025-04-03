БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria

Bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Jordan in the focus of the talks

кралят йордания пристига официално посещение българия

At the invitation of President Rumen Radev, King Abdullah II of Jordan is on an official visit to Bulgaria on April 3.

The focus of the meeting of the two Heads of State in Sofia was the prospects for further development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Jordan in the economy, defence, science and education, agriculture and tourism, as well as topics on the international security agenda.

On St. Alexander Nevsky Square, President Rumen Radev welcomed King Abdullah II with an official ceremony. The King of Jordan paid tribute at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

In the building of the Presidency, the Bulgarian Head of State and the King of Jordan had a "one-to-one" conversation, plenary talks took place between the official delegations of the two countries.

Photos by BTA

Abdullah II - King of Jordan: "Tomorrow, with the Balkan leaders, we will have the opportunity to discuss many of the challenges we face and strengthen and expand cooperation between our countries and regions. We view your country as a pillar of strength in the region, as well as a wise voice in NATO and the EU."

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: The responsibility of our two countries to the security challenges in these two key regions brings us closer together and enables us to work jointly in seeking common solutions, not only on a bilateral level but also within all international organisations and initiatives. Bulgaria supports Jordan and your personal efforts to end the bloodshed and destruction in Gaza, to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis, and to find a peaceful resolution based on diplomacy. Bulgaria remains firmly committed to the position that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the only way to achieve lasting and sustainable peace."

On the second day of the visit, President Rumen Radev and King Abdullah II will co-host a high-level summit in Sofia within the framework of the Aqaba Process. At the invitation of the Bulgarian President and the Jordanian King, heads of state, government representatives, and officials from intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations will discuss security environment with a focus on the Balkans.

