GERB-UDF Expressed Indignation at the Verdict of Ljupcho Georgievski

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
"We call on Skopje to put an end to the repression against the Bulgarian community and against anyone who defends their fundamental right to self-identify as Bulgarian," emphasized Yordanka Fandakova.

Снимка: BTA

From the parliamentary rostrum, the GERB-UDF parliamentary group expressed its strong indignation at the decision of the court in Bitola, which yesterday sentenced Ljupcho Georgievski, former chair of the now-dissolved Ivan Mihaylov Cultural Club.

    Yordanka Fandakova (GERB):
    “This one-year suspended sentence with a two-year probation period, handed down for alleged xenophobia, racism, and racial hatred due to online publications of quotes by Ivan Mihaylov, is politically motivated. It is yet another act of pressure and repression against Bulgarians in North Macedonia, whose human rights are being systematically violated. This is just one of many instances of persecution against Bulgarians.

    We see this as another attempt to publicly intimidate Bulgarians in North Macedonia, including their right to freedom of expression. It demonstrates a lack of independence and impartiality in the judicial system of a country aspiring to EU membership.

    We from GERB-UDF declare that this sentence is unacceptable and call on Skopje to cease its repressive actions against the Bulgarian community and anyone asserting their fundamental right to self-identify as Bulgarian.

    It is time for the authorities to end the hate speech and actions specifically inciting hatred toward Bulgarians. We will urge European institutions to stand firmly against the systematic violations of the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia and to demand that the authorities in Skopje uphold the core European principles of equality and the rule of law.

    Bulgaria cannot and will not remain indifferent when its citizens and compatriots are subjected to injustice because of their identity. Ljupcho Georgievski is not alone. The entire Bulgarian state and nation stand behind him!”

