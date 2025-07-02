Interior Minister Orders Nationwide Crackdown on Driving in Emergency Lanes on Motorways

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov ordered increased control and a specialised police operation throughout the country against driving in the emergency lanes of motorways. Earlier today, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Minister Mitov held a working meeting to coordinate all measures the Ministry of Interior (MoI) will implement to ensure safe and smooth travel during the busy summer season.

Police forces will be fully mobilised to guarantee road safety, particularly on weekends from Friday to Sunday, when traffic is at its peak. The campaign will include intensified operations aimed at strict enforcement of the Road Traffic Act, especially against drivers who disregard traffic regulations and ignore police instructions.

Special focus will be placed on preventing the misuse of the emergency lane, which is intended strictly for breakdowns and medical emergencies.

Under Bulgarian law, driving in the emergency lane is punishable by a fine of BGN 1,000 and suspension of the driver’s license for up to three months. Repeat offenders face a BGN 4,000 fine and a six-month license suspension.

“For those who dare to drive in the emergency lane, the instructions to police officers are clear and firm: zero tolerance and full application of the legal penalties,” stated Minister Mitov.

According to the Road Traffic Act, the use of the emergency lane is only permitted in cases of mechanical failure or health emergencies involving the driver or passengers.