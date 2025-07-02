Train Hit and Killed a Child at Level Crossing in the Village of Pevtsite

A 14-year-old child was crushed by a train at the level crossing in the village of Pevtsite in Karlovo (Southern Central Bulgaria) on July 2.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 14:20.

According to preliminary information, a horse-drawn carriage crossed the railway crossing despite the barriers being down and was hit by a passenger train. The carriage was carrying a 31-year-old driver and two children aged 10 and 14. The older child died at the scene, while the driver was transported to hospital in critical condition. The younger child sustained no serious injuries following an initial medical examination.

An investigation at the site has started, with efforts underway to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. Train services on the affected route remain suspended until the investigation is completed. The train drivers have been tested for alcohol consumption, with negative results.