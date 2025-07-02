БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
More Than 180 Inspections Conducted at Bulgarian Resorts and Beaches in a Month, Minister of Tourism Said

Bulgaria Ranks Second in Water Quality in Europe, Surpassing Greece, Portugal, Italy, and Spain

Bulgaria is in second place in terms of the cleanliness of its water —an important achievement that puts the country ahead of popular destinations like Greece, Portugal, Italy, and Spain. This was announced by Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh following a Cabinet meeting on July 2.

According to the minister, this ranking is particularly significant for Bulgarian tourism and speaks to the quality of the tourism product the country offers. He emphasised that this achievement is the result of joint efforts by the state and that the data fully aligns with the Ministry of Health’s assessments regarding water quality levels.

Minister Borshosh also reported that 189 inspections have been carried out at resorts and beaches over the past month, resulting in 19 violations for which official notices have been issued. Follow-up inspections have been scheduled to ensure compliance.

"This is a large-scale inspection operation by the state during the active summer season," he noted, adding that the data highlights the government's strong commitment to offering a high-quality tourism experience.

Ongoing inspections are also being conducted in the resort of Sunny Beach, with findings to be distributed locally. Minister Borshosh stated that the government is determined to crack down on all forms of illegal trade—including failure to issue receipts and the sale of counterfeit goods—both in Sunny Beach and throughout the country.

