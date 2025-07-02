БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Will Allocate BGN 11.8 Million to 576 Municipal Schools

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
EN
Запази

The funds are part of the National Programme "Bulgaria - Educational Routes", Education Minister said

правителството предостави 118 млн лева 576 общински училища
Снимка: Archive/BTA

The government will allocate BGN 11.8 million to the budgets of 576 municipal schools under the National Programme "Bulgaria – Educational Routes," announced Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev during a briefing at the Council of Ministers following the government meeting on July 2.

Valchev explained that a draft decree was approved to authorize additional transfers to municipal budgets for the implementation of activities under two national programmes in the field of school education. One of these is the National Program "Bulgaria – Educational Routes," established in 2023 with the aim of financing student trips using funds from the state budget. Until now, a significant portion of student travel expenses was covered by parents. This program ensures greater access for more students to participate in trips. Another objective is to enhance the educational value of student travel. This is achieved through so-called educational routes, which include nearly 800 sites of cultural, educational, and historical significance, Valchev explained, adding that as a result of the program, many more students are visiting cultural, historical, and educational landmarks.

With this decision, BGN 11.8 million will be allocated to the budgets of 576 municipal schools. State schools approved under the program are funded separately. Additionally, the decision allocates BGN 381,000 to two high schools in Plovdiv and Burgas for training students in the specialty “Applied Programmer” under the "Training for IT Skills and Career" programme, Valchev said.

In a separate decision, the Council of Ministers approved additional funds for a program aimed at constructing, extending, adding floors to, and renovating kindergartens, nurseries, and schools. The program is designed to help overcome the shortage of kindergarten places and facilitate the transition to a single-shift system in schools. Currently, nearly 210 schools operate on a two-shift schedule, down from 360 in 2017. Following the program’s implementation, the number of such schools is expected to decrease further, commented the Minister of Education.

Under the programme for the construction and major renovation of sports grounds and gymnasiums in state and municipal schools, nearly BGN 11 million will be provided. Meanwhile, BGN 3.6 million will be allocated for the insulation, renovation, and furnishing of student dormitories, Krasimir Valchev added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
4
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
5
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
6
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
2
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични...
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
3
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
4
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
5
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват опашките за подаване на документите
6
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват...

More from: Bulgaria

Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Cold Shower: "Sofia District Heating" to Begin Annual Maintenance of Heating Infrastructure in the Capital Cold Shower: "Sofia District Heating" to Begin Annual Maintenance of Heating Infrastructure in the Capital
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Рая Назарян: Опозицията се превърна във фабрика за неуспешни вотове...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Безводие на 40° жега: В Стралджа са готови да обявят бедствено...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Илън Мъск създава нова партия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Израел изпраща делегация за преговори с Хамас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ