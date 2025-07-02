Government Will Allocate BGN 11.8 Million to 576 Municipal Schools

The government will allocate BGN 11.8 million to the budgets of 576 municipal schools under the National Programme "Bulgaria – Educational Routes," announced Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev during a briefing at the Council of Ministers following the government meeting on July 2.

Valchev explained that a draft decree was approved to authorize additional transfers to municipal budgets for the implementation of activities under two national programmes in the field of school education. One of these is the National Program "Bulgaria – Educational Routes," established in 2023 with the aim of financing student trips using funds from the state budget. Until now, a significant portion of student travel expenses was covered by parents. This program ensures greater access for more students to participate in trips. Another objective is to enhance the educational value of student travel. This is achieved through so-called educational routes, which include nearly 800 sites of cultural, educational, and historical significance, Valchev explained, adding that as a result of the program, many more students are visiting cultural, historical, and educational landmarks.

With this decision, BGN 11.8 million will be allocated to the budgets of 576 municipal schools. State schools approved under the program are funded separately. Additionally, the decision allocates BGN 381,000 to two high schools in Plovdiv and Burgas for training students in the specialty “Applied Programmer” under the "Training for IT Skills and Career" programme, Valchev said.

In a separate decision, the Council of Ministers approved additional funds for a program aimed at constructing, extending, adding floors to, and renovating kindergartens, nurseries, and schools. The program is designed to help overcome the shortage of kindergarten places and facilitate the transition to a single-shift system in schools. Currently, nearly 210 schools operate on a two-shift schedule, down from 360 in 2017. Following the program’s implementation, the number of such schools is expected to decrease further, commented the Minister of Education.

Under the programme for the construction and major renovation of sports grounds and gymnasiums in state and municipal schools, nearly BGN 11 million will be provided. Meanwhile, BGN 3.6 million will be allocated for the insulation, renovation, and furnishing of student dormitories, Krasimir Valchev added.