The state of the water resource is alarming

19:22, 12.12.2024
Alarming data on the state of water resources and access to water for household and irrigation needs were presented on December 12 during a hearing in the Parliament addressing the country's water shortage issues.

According to the caretaker Minister of Environment and Water, Petar Dimitrov, there is a persistent trend of drought and reduced water flow. Particularly concerning are the figures for the Danube Plain, where water flow has decreased by 82% compared to last year. The World Meteorological Organization has declared last year the driest in 30 years.

In Pleven and Lovech, water is not being accumulated but rather lost through the water supply network, and the current ater rationing is aimed at reducing these losses. In some areas, these losses are as high as 90% or more,” explained Minister Dimitrov.

Efforts are focused on working with municipalities that are still under water restrictions, aimed at prioritizing projects to improve water supply infrastructure under a programme funded by the state budget, noted the caretaker Minister of Regional Development, Violeta Koritarova.

"I truly hope that mayors will recognize the necessity of these actions, because no one will return to a settlement—even if it’s modernized—if it still faces water rationing,” said Minister Koritarova.

Source: BNR

