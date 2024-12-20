Traffic on the 'Danube Bridge' near Ruse temporarily restored

Traffic on the "Danube Bridge" at Ruse will be temporarily restored in both lanes today, December 20, from 1:00 PM. Due to the expected heavy holiday traffic, it has been decided to pause the ongoing repairs over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This afternoon, the movement of both passenger and freight vehicles in both directions in the repaired section of the bridge will be resumed. The goal of this temporary arrangement is to ensure smoother passage through the border checkpoint during the upcoming holidays.

Even before the start of the repairs, long queues of trucks often formed, with some waiting for hours or even days to cross the border. This year has also seen a record number of passenger vehicles using the bridge, with the total expected to reach 1 million by the end of December.

With Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Area, a further easing of the crossing process at the "Danube Bridge" is expected starting January 1. The repairs are scheduled to resume on January 8, 2025, when 413 metres of the bridge's viaduct section will be closed again, this time on the lane towards Romania.

